Ref watch: What did our refereeing expert make of the big calls in Aberdeen’s cup win against Stirling Albion?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ref watch: What did our refereeing expert make of the big calls in Aberdeen’s cup win against Stirling Albion?

Finlay Elder takes a look at referee David Munro's performance in the Viaplay Cup tie at Forthbank.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski is shown a yellow card from referee David Munro. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski is shown a yellow card from referee David Munro. Image: SNS.
By Finlay Elder

Aberdeen travelled to Forthbank for the second time in as many seasons to face Stirling Albion with David Munro the man in the middle on this occasion.

The Dons were comfortable winners last season in the Viaplay Cup group stage.

This season, with the Dons being in Europe, they automatically qualified for the second round.

Aberdeen fielded the same 11 as last week against Celtic, showing great respect for their League One opponents.

With no VAR in use, how did Munro and his refereeing team get on?

The first Aberdeen goal was finished by Bojan Miovski, a good clean goal from a refereeing perspective.

The referee did well to award a free kick to the Dons and correctly booked the Stirling Albion player for a challenge on the rejuvenated Shayden Morris in the first half.

The second half served up plenty of nervous moments for the Dons, the first coming from Slobodan Rubezic.

The Serbian defender, who I expect to be a regular talking point this season, was involved in a tussle with Stirling forward Dale Carrick.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski speaks with refeere David Munro. Image: SNS.

There were big shouts from the home end for a foul. It was certainly outside the box and the referee was ready to blow the whistle.

If the referee had awarded a foul, would there have been a card and what colour would it be?

I don’t think the challenge could be deemed as denying a goalscoring opportunity so a yellow would have been most likely.

But the referee opted to play advantage allowing Stirling to get a shot away at goal.

Therefore ruling out the potential yellow card being shown.

In some instances if the player is away to be cautioned for stopping a promising attack, but advantage is played the referee has every right to no longer award the caution.

This is due to the potential stopping of a promising attack no longer occurring as Stirling were able to get their shot away on goal.

I thought the referee was excellent on this occasion.

The Dons went 2-0 up from a superb Leighton Clarkson goal, with the ball clearly bouncing off the bar and over the line.

The hosts dragged themselves back into the game with a goal from a set-piece but was the free kick correctly awarded?

Referee David Munro was the man in the middle for the cup tie. Image SNS.

The foul given before the goal was incredibly soft.

It appeared to be given for a small push from Angus MacDonald and I can understand why it was given.

Pushes from defenders in those positions on the wing are very easy decisions to give.

When your opponent has their back to the goal, don’t take the risk by putting your hands on him.

After the goal, Aberdeen seemed to panic and lose composure in the game.

Bojan Miovski was booked for dissent after disagreeing with a refereeing decision.

Stirling Albion’s Jordan McGregor followed him into the book after a huge shout for a penalty.

After the ball was whipped in from the corner Miovski was complaining about, Ross Davidson was wiped out in the box by Shayden Morris.

The challenge came following a wild effort by the Stirling player that sailed miles over the bar. Tackles made after shots are taken always ask questions of the referee.

The referee was uninterested and no penalty was awarded. My first instinct was no penalty.

Having seen a replay of the incident, the Stirling player gets the shot away before the challenge of Morris comes in.

If VAR was being used, I would have expected a check to be done. The referee would have wanted to look at it again.

There wasn’t enough for a penalty in my opinion. The shot had been taken and it seemed more to me that two players collided while both trying to get to the ball.

But Aberdeen were lucky that VAR was not in use because referee Munro could have been sent across to the monitor to view it again.

If the referee had given a penalty I could understand the reasons why, but I agreed with the on-field decision of no penalty.

I thought the referee had a decent game and he stamped his authority towards the end of the match on the players showing him dissent. He was slightly inconsistent in some decisions but overall he did relatively well.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Dave Cormack says Aberdeen could make up to four more signings before transfer window…
Bayley Hutchison scoring against Rangers which made it 1-1 - but Aberdeen were beaten 5-1.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster accepts Dons ran out of steam in 5-1 defeat…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
Ross County to host Aberdeen in Viaplay Cup quarter-final
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has had BK Hacken scouted. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson began deep dive on BK Hacken on bus back from…
Leighton Clarkson of Aberdeen against Stirling Albion. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson hopes Champions League experience can help Aberdeen overcome BK…
Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 2-0 against Stirling Albion. Image: Shutterstock.
Fan view: Leighton Clarkson's latest stunner for Aberdeen proved to be very important one
Hearts' Cammy Devlin and Nathaniel Atkinson celebrate Devlin's second goal in the 3-1 win against Rosenborg on Thursday. Image: PA
Richard Gordon: A week to remember for Scottish clubs in Europe
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson happy to silence doubters who hoped for a Viaplay Cup…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores to put 1-0 up against Stirling Albion. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen edge out lower-league Stirling Albion 2-1 to reach Viaplay Cup quarter-finals
Celtic's Anthony Ralston (l) and Aberdeen's Duk in action. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen right to take no-sale stance on Duk this summer

Conversation