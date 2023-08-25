Kirkwall’s old Papdale Halls of Residence demolition may start next summer – if it’s still going ahead

It looks possible that the demolition of old Papdale Halls of Residence building, in Kirkwall, could get started next summer – if the local council still decides to go ahead with it.

A report on Orkney Islands Council’s surplus properties is due to go to the local authority’s Asset Management Sub-committee next week.

It states that the former halls of residence are to be demolished once the Willow Tree Nursery – currently operating in the building – moves into the new nursery building being built near Orkney College UHI.

The council was asked if the nursery has indicated when it will move on.

The reply was that the new nursery building is due to be completed in June or July next year.

So, it’s thought the Willow Tree will remain operational at the old hostel until then.

However, it will probably be there at least a month after the completion of the new nursery, the council says.

This will allow the council’s education department to finalise new nursery operators and lease arrangements.

The council has also indicated that the fate of the old halls is still to be decided.

It’s still “very much up for discussion” and part of the council’s capital programming for the next few years, a council spokesperson said.

Future still ‘very much up for discussion’

This is despite the demolition of the old hostel being announced over four years ago, in January 2019.

The council said it would be clearing the site for future development.

A “Papdale Development Brief” published by the council in November 2013 states that the site would be “ideally suited to redevelopment for medium to high-density residential properties”.

In 2019, the local authority said £2.5million had been put aside for the demolition works.

However, it sounds like those costs will rise.

With the initial cost being produced years ago, the council says it hasn’t yet re-visited that figure.

But it also says it will need to be reviewed and brought up to current rates.

The cost is so high, the council says, because of “contamination issues” at the old halls.

A council report from 2021 notes, under expenditure on the asbestos register and surveys, that surveys at the old Papdale Halls of Residence resulted in an “over-commitment” by the council that year.

The council said it’s well aware of the asbestos in the building.

Accordingly, it has full surveys and reports “at hand, in readiness for the next steps.”

The building hasn’t been used as Kirkwall Grammar School’s halls of residence since October 2013.

It was replaced by a new halls of residence built close by.

Unfortunately, the old building became subject to break-ins and acts of vandalism.

The council said this resulted in “unplanned spending on repairs and security measures.”

Much of the building is now surrounded by fencing.