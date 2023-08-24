Water park the same size as Tesco looking for a home in Oban

It’s big, bright and bouncy. And it’s about to bring a whole lot of fun to a Scottish seaside resort.

Oban may be surrounded by water, but the owner of this huge inflatable waterpark is looking for a place to put it.

And considering it is the same size as the town’s Tesco superstore, this is no small task.

Businessman Alastair Combe is hoping a local landowner will step forward and provide a venue for his latest venture.

Alastair owns Oban’s newly opened Rage Room and axe throwing venue on Stevenson Street.

Now he hopes the massive inflatable waterpark will be the next big attraction in town. All it needs is a home.

The floating blow-up adventure assault course – reminiscent of the hit 1990s TV show Gladiators, is aimed at both locals and tourists.

It is suitable for salt or sea water. However, at 1,000sqft, it is far too big for any indoor swimming pool.

Alastair bought his new toy some time ago, and has been pondering the best place for it.

He is asking any local landowners with a loch or water who would be willing to become involved, to please get in touch.

Now that the Rage Room successfully opened, he is ready to get his teeth into this latest project.

Having moved to Oban from Dundee a few years ago, he is keen to bring more attractions to the town.

This is partly because as a father he likes to provide entertainment for youngsters.

And partly because as a non-drinker he is keen to show there is more to Oban than just pub culture.

He said: “This one is the same size as Tesco. There is a really small version of it at the docks at Dundee and it is heaving every day of the week.”

Anyone who can suggest or offer a location for the Oban waterpark should call Alastair on 07566 855556 or message Oban Rage Room Facebook page.