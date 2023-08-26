Alan Hutcheon appointed president of IAAS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alan Hutcheon appointed president of IAAS

Mr Hutcheon takes on the role from Donald Young of United Auctions.

By Katrina Macarthur
Alan Hutcheon has over 40 years of experience in the industry.
Former Aberdeen and Northern Marts auctioneer Alan Hutcheon has been appointed president of the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS).

Mr Hutcheon, who has over 40 years’ experience in the industry, takes over the role from Donald Young of United Auctions at the end of his three-year tenure.

He said he has enormous respect for the work of the Institute and it’s an honour to take up the position.

“The industry has its fair share of challenges and I’m looking forward to working with Neil, the council and our members to secure and enhance the future of the marts and be a constant voice on their relevance to Scottish agriculture and food security,” said Mr Hutcheon.

“Price discovery is at the heart of this, and nowhere is this more fair, transparent and simple than in the auction system.”

Among Mr Hutcheon’s ambitions for the future of the marts is to progress the use of EID tagging in all Scottish marts to improve efficiency, staff safety and make savings.

Neil Wilson, executive director of IAAS, said: “The insights, experience and enthusiasm for the industry that Alan brings with him, as well as an enviable network of contacts across the supply chain, will be an enormous asset to the Institute and the appointment is great news for members.

“I’d like to thank Donald personally as well as on behalf of the membership for his support to me as executive director. Over the last three years, he has worked both behind the scenes and out front through changing times to increase the effectiveness of the Institute and ensure its voice is heard in the most important conversations.”

The IAAS council has been restructured and includes members of the Young Auctioneers group to represent the next generation of auctioneers and valuers, with a view to bringing different experience and perspectives to the board table.

The newly appointed council includes Alan Hutcheon of ANM as its president; Christopher Sharp of United Auctions; Grant MacPherson of Dingwall and Highland Marts; Oliver Shearman of Caledonian Marts; Grant Anderson of H&H; Brian Ross of Lawrie & Symington; and Andrew Hunter Blair of Craig Wilson.

As they step down from office, Mr Wilson thanks John Thomson (C&D Marts), Bruce Walton (Wallets Marts), John Fyall (Highland Rural) and former Presidents James Craig (Craig Wilson), William McCulloch (Caledonian Marts) and Scott Donaldson (H&H) for their longstanding service on the council and to the Institute.

