Alan Hutcheon appointed president of IAAS

Former Aberdeen and Northern Marts auctioneer Alan Hutcheon has been appointed president of the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS).

Mr Hutcheon, who has over 40 years’ experience in the industry, takes over the role from Donald Young of United Auctions at the end of his three-year tenure.

He said he has enormous respect for the work of the Institute and it’s an honour to take up the position.

“The industry has its fair share of challenges and I’m looking forward to working with Neil, the council and our members to secure and enhance the future of the marts and be a constant voice on their relevance to Scottish agriculture and food security,” said Mr Hutcheon.

“Price discovery is at the heart of this, and nowhere is this more fair, transparent and simple than in the auction system.”

Among Mr Hutcheon’s ambitions for the future of the marts is to progress the use of EID tagging in all Scottish marts to improve efficiency, staff safety and make savings.

Neil Wilson, executive director of IAAS, said: “The insights, experience and enthusiasm for the industry that Alan brings with him, as well as an enviable network of contacts across the supply chain, will be an enormous asset to the Institute and the appointment is great news for members.

“I’d like to thank Donald personally as well as on behalf of the membership for his support to me as executive director. Over the last three years, he has worked both behind the scenes and out front through changing times to increase the effectiveness of the Institute and ensure its voice is heard in the most important conversations.”

The IAAS council has been restructured and includes members of the Young Auctioneers group to represent the next generation of auctioneers and valuers, with a view to bringing different experience and perspectives to the board table.

The newly appointed council includes Alan Hutcheon of ANM as its president; Christopher Sharp of United Auctions; Grant MacPherson of Dingwall and Highland Marts; Oliver Shearman of Caledonian Marts; Grant Anderson of H&H; Brian Ross of Lawrie & Symington; and Andrew Hunter Blair of Craig Wilson.

As they step down from office, Mr Wilson thanks John Thomson (C&D Marts), Bruce Walton (Wallets Marts), John Fyall (Highland Rural) and former Presidents James Craig (Craig Wilson), William McCulloch (Caledonian Marts) and Scott Donaldson (H&H) for their longstanding service on the council and to the Institute.