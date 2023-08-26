Gallery: Motorbikes roar through Cairngorms for Thunder in the Glens

More than 3,000 bikers have roared through the Highlands for the 25th Thunder in the Glens.

The sound of motorbikes reverberated through Aviemore today for the start of the largest event of its kind in Europe.

Spectators and riders are spending the weekend enjoying live music, the spectacular scenery and marvellous machines in the Cairngorms.

The motorcyclists revved up to set off in a two-by-two formation from Aviemore before riding through Carrbridge and Lochindorb before finishing in Grantown.

Rain was in the air as spectators and riders donning biker jackets packed the area for the event, which attracts up to 10,000 visitors every year.

Although it mainly attracts Harley Davidson riders, the event is open to all motorcyclists.

Tonight a programme of live music is due to entertain enthusiasts to keep the party going after the ride-out, which is the highlight of the four-day event.

Our photographer Sandy McCook joined the riders and spectators to sample the atmosphere.