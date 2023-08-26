Gallery: Motorbikes roar through Cairngorms for Thunder in the Glens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Motorbikes roar through Cairngorms for Thunder in the Glens

The mass ride-out is the largest of its kind in Europe and can be heard for miles around.

The annual Thunder in the Glen Harley Davidson rally. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The annual Thunder in the Glen Harley Davidson rally. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By David Mackay

More than 3,000 bikers have roared through the Highlands for the 25th Thunder in the Glens.

The sound of motorbikes reverberated through Aviemore today for the start of the largest event of its kind in Europe.

Spectators and riders are spending the weekend enjoying live music, the spectacular scenery and marvellous machines in the Cairngorms.

The motorcyclists revved up to set off in a two-by-two formation from Aviemore before riding through Carrbridge and Lochindorb before finishing in Grantown.

Rain was in the air as spectators and riders donning biker jackets packed the area for the event, which attracts up to 10,000 visitors every year.

Although it mainly attracts Harley Davidson riders, the event is open to all motorcyclists.

Tonight a programme of live music is due to entertain enthusiasts to keep the party going after the ride-out, which is the highlight of the four-day event. 

Our photographer Sandy McCook joined the riders and spectators to sample the atmosphere.

 

The annual Thunder in the Glen Harley Davidson rally took place in Aviemore and Strathspey this weekend with the mass rideout from Aviemore to Grantown via Carrbridge and Lochindorb taking place on Saturday afternoon.
Under Police escort the bikers make their way out of Aviemore in torrential rain past the many hundreds of spectators who lined the route.
Hundreds of bikers took part this year.
Many bikers wear their patches proudly on their jackets.
A very patriotic bike.
Many different makes and models of bikers rode through the town centre.
Under Police escort the bikers make their way out of Aviemore in torrential rain.
Some of the bikers dressed up in costumes which entertained the crowds who waited eagerly for the bikes to go past.
Some even had flags at the back of them!
The bikers cross Dava as they approach Grantown with every vantage point taken by onlookers.
Some of the crowd were filming the mass of bikes heading along the route and others simply wanted to give them a wave.
The rain didn’t stop people from turning up to this massive event today.
Bikers getting to catch up with old and new friends this weekend.
The Square and High Street in Grantown playing host to thousands of bikers, supporters and visitors.
Hundreds of bikes lined the streets of Aviemore where enthusiasts could check out the bikes!
Before and after the ride out was the time to be social.
Grabbing a spot of lunch in the Square.
Some cool helmets were on show.
People stood up on the hills to wave and cheer at the the bikers as they crossed Dava and approached Grantown.
The bikers cross Dava as they approach Grantown with every vantage point taken by onlookers.
The bikers greeted the crowds by waving as they passed.
Thousands of people attended this event.
A wonderful range of bikes including Harley Davidson’s ripped through the countryside of Aviemore.
The crowds were very welcoming and snapped loads of photographs.
One of the bikers sporting a Scotland flag!
Even our photographer Sandy got a wave from passing bikers.
The Police escorted the bikers as they made their way out of Aviemore.
A brilliant turnout of people taking part with their bikes and the crowds and visitors of Aviemore too!
Fantastic views for the bikers today once the rain stopped.
By standers climbed up on the hill to get a good view of the bikes passing and even gave them a supportive wave.
Definitely a unique helmet!
Supporting her home country, Tamara Butco from Kyiv in Ukraine riding as pillion and now living in Aviemore with her driver Rod Webster of Aviemore.
Batman and Robin made an appearance today.
Hundreds of bikes grumbled through the streets of Aviemore.
Plenty of people were recording and photographing the bikes as they passed.
The surrounding hills were alive with the sound of the bikes roaring through the glen.
A fantastic turnout of bikes.
A brilliant collection of stickers on this bike of places its been.

 

