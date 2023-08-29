World-class views from Luskentyre Beach property for sale at £465,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

World-class views from Luskentyre Beach property for sale at £465,000

The modern house comes with views over the white sands of Luskentyre

By Louise Glen
An ariel photograph of a Luskentyre three-bedroomed house on the Isle of Harris is for sale.
The Luskentyre house for sale at offers over £465,000. Image: Western Isles Properties.

It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in one of the world’s most desirable locations.

Luskentyre, on Harris, is frequently named as one of the best beaches in the world and now you could own a house overlooking those idyllic white sands.

Estate agency Western Isles Properties is marketing the house, 8a Luskentyre, for offers over £465,000.

The house at Luskentyre is on sale for offers of over £465,000. Image: Western Isles Properties.

In the description for the house, property manager Alex Maclean writes: “You would be forgiven for thinking that Luskentyre on the western coast of South Harris, is the sort of place that only exists in the Caribbean holiday brochures, with its expansive stretches of pristine white sand beach and stunning crystal-clear turquoise waters and vast sand dunes, it is no surprise that Luskentyre has been rated as having one of the world’s top beaches.

“The good news is that Western Isles Properties Ltd has been given the exclusive opportunity to market this detached three-bedroom cottage built to modern standards circa 15 years old and superbly located at the residential end of Luskentyre village.

The garden of a Luskentyre three-bedroomed house on the Isle of Harristhat is for sale.
The house sits in its own parcel of land. Image: Western Isles Properties.

“The immaculately presented property which includes a 6.5m x 4.5m garage/workshop, enjoys a stunning position looking over panoramic views of this world-famous beach.”

“This is a fantastic, rare, and exciting opportunity of purchasing an enviable family accommodation, for part- or full-time residence, or to utilise in the holiday let business.”

The livingroom is bright and airy in the Luskentyre three-bedroomed house on the Isle of Harris that is up for sale.
No need for a TV with views like this. Image: Western Isles Properties.

The house has a kitchen/diner, lounge, dining room, utility room, porch, hall, bathroom and three bedrooms – one with en suite facilities.

Outside there is a garage/workshop with an up-and-over vehicular door, a secure garden, tarred private drive and parking area.

To view the house, contact the agents at Western Isles Properties. 

The garage in the Luskentyre three-bedroomed house on the Isle of Harris is for sale.
The Luskentyre housecomes with a garage/ workshop. Image: Western Isles Properties.
The view from a Luskentyre three-bedroomed house on the Isle of Harris is for sale.
Incredible views from the Luskentyre house. Image: Western Isles Properties.
The entrance hall of a Luskentyre three-bedroomed house on the Isle of Harris is for sale.
The hallway in the Luskentyre house for sale. Image: Western Isles Properties.
The livingroom of a Luskentyre three-bedroomed house on the Isle of Harris is for sale.
The living room in the Luskentyre home. Image: Western Isles Properties.

 

