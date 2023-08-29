World-class views from Luskentyre Beach property for sale at £465,000

It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in one of the world’s most desirable locations.

Luskentyre, on Harris, is frequently named as one of the best beaches in the world and now you could own a house overlooking those idyllic white sands.

Estate agency Western Isles Properties is marketing the house, 8a Luskentyre, for offers over £465,000.

In the description for the house, property manager Alex Maclean writes: “You would be forgiven for thinking that Luskentyre on the western coast of South Harris, is the sort of place that only exists in the Caribbean holiday brochures, with its expansive stretches of pristine white sand beach and stunning crystal-clear turquoise waters and vast sand dunes, it is no surprise that Luskentyre has been rated as having one of the world’s top beaches.

“The good news is that Western Isles Properties Ltd has been given the exclusive opportunity to market this detached three-bedroom cottage built to modern standards circa 15 years old and superbly located at the residential end of Luskentyre village.

“The immaculately presented property which includes a 6.5m x 4.5m garage/workshop, enjoys a stunning position looking over panoramic views of this world-famous beach.”

“This is a fantastic, rare, and exciting opportunity of purchasing an enviable family accommodation, for part- or full-time residence, or to utilise in the holiday let business.”

The house has a kitchen/diner, lounge, dining room, utility room, porch, hall, bathroom and three bedrooms – one with en suite facilities.

Outside there is a garage/workshop with an up-and-over vehicular door, a secure garden, tarred private drive and parking area.

