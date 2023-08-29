Will Orkney Islands Council have the Pickaquoy centre’s running track ready for the 2025 Island Games?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Will Orkney Islands Council have the Pickaquoy centre’s running track ready for the 2025 Island Games?

Council's leadership team to review re-laying project as tenders come in £300k more expensive than expected.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Pickaqouy
The Pickaquoy Centre, Kirkwall. Image: Andrew Stewart/DCT

Concerns about the re-laying of the running track at Kirkwall’s Pickaquoy sports and leisure centre have been raised in the council chamber.

Figures show that estimated costs for the project came in at hundreds of thousands of pounds more than the council expected.

Officers have said that a decision around the re-laying of the track will be reviewed by the council’s corporate leadership team before coming back to councillors.

With the council initially having budgeted just over £195,000 it has since received tender which have led to officers putting the probable cost of the whole project at £650,000.

This is all with the background of “a ticking clock” as one officer put it, as the county prepares to host the International Islands Games in 2025.

Councillor ‘alarmed’ by Pickaquoy centre track re-lay costs

Concerns were raised during a meeting of the asset-management sub-committee.

Councillor Steven Heddle initially said he was “alarmed” by the costs associated with the project.

However, this was because he remembered previous instances of the track being worked on, which only cost around £100,000.

It was clarified that these previous instances had only covered spray painting at the track.

The council is now looking at a full track re-lay.

However, the question of why the council had budgeted only £195,000 – when the expected costs are so much more – remained.

The council’s director of neighbourhood services and infrastructure, Hayley Green explained.

“It’s fair to say that officers were surprised with the tender result that came back.

“We’re actually taking the paper to the corporate leadership team in the near future to look at options around this.

“We’re mindful of the fact that it’s a key piece of work required, given that the clock is ticking with regards to the Island Games.

Clock is ticking for running track re-lay

“But we also have to be mindful of our budget.”

Ms Green said it’d be possible for more money to be allocated to the Pickaquoy track project.

However, there would be a price as another project on the council’s list would have to be stopped.

It’s hoped work will commence next summer.

‘We don’t have a blank chequebook when it comes to the Island Games’ warns councillor

Also speaking during today’s meeting was Glen Thomson, the council’s interim manager property and capital projects

He told the sub-committee that the track re-lay at the Pickaquoy is a specialist piece of work that requires specialist contractors.

As such, there are very few in the UK that can do the work.

Mr Thomson added: “We were fully expecting, based on a specialist contractor that did a report for us, that the cost to be around the £200,000 mark.

“But with a lack of contractors available to price it and material price rises, it came up over £500,000.

“It was a bit of a surprise to us.

“We’re going back to look at options to increase the budget and re-tender this one in the near future.”

However, Mr Heddle didn’t seem totally satisfied with this answer.

He said: “I appreciate it’s going back to the leadership team, but at what point does this become a political decision?

“We don’t have a blank chequebook as far as the island games are concerned.

“We have got to balance our budgets in terms of wider care and education as well.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Stock image of the Police Scotland logo on the sleeve of a police officer.
Appeal launched to trace man last seen in Aviemore eight days ago
Doug Duguid, chief executive, Aurora Energy Services, Alasdair Noble, who owned Northern Marine Services, and Dave Duguid, operations director UK north, Aurora.
Wick firm joins small but growing empire at Inverness-based Aurora
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.03.2022 URN:CR0034060 The announcement of the company appointed for the main construction contract for the transformation of Inverness Castle takes place this morning. Picture:Fergus Ewing MSP for Inverness and Nairn Pictures by JASON HEDGES
SNP rebel Fergus Ewing attacks Green ‘extremists’ as Tory boss offers to join forces
The scheme aims to shift the focus from driving to walking, cycling and wheeling
Academy Street: decision challenge puts Inverness traffic scheme plan on hold
Exterior of Dr Gray's Hospital behind trees
Moray women to be transferred to give birth in Inverness rather than Aberdeen
Scotland's alcohol deaths have increased again. Image: Kris Miller.
'Quiet pandemic' warning as alcohol deaths hit rural and island communities hard
Ben Nevis covered in snow
Climber dies after falling from peak near Ben Nevis
The A87 near Waterfall River Shiel. Image: Google Maps.
Three in hospital following two-car crash on A87 near Shiel Bridge
Inverness Justice Centre
Man jailed after harrowing 12-year campaign of horrific domestic abuse
An ariel photograph of a Luskentyre three-bedroomed house on the Isle of Harris is for sale.
World-class views from Luskentyre Beach property for sale at £465,000

Conversation