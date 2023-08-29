Will Orkney Islands Council have the Pickaquoy centre’s running track ready for the 2025 Island Games?

Concerns about the re-laying of the running track at Kirkwall’s Pickaquoy sports and leisure centre have been raised in the council chamber.

Figures show that estimated costs for the project came in at hundreds of thousands of pounds more than the council expected.

Officers have said that a decision around the re-laying of the track will be reviewed by the council’s corporate leadership team before coming back to councillors.

With the council initially having budgeted just over £195,000 it has since received tender which have led to officers putting the probable cost of the whole project at £650,000.

This is all with the background of “a ticking clock” as one officer put it, as the county prepares to host the International Islands Games in 2025.

Councillor ‘alarmed’ by Pickaquoy centre track re-lay costs

Concerns were raised during a meeting of the asset-management sub-committee.

Councillor Steven Heddle initially said he was “alarmed” by the costs associated with the project.

However, this was because he remembered previous instances of the track being worked on, which only cost around £100,000.

It was clarified that these previous instances had only covered spray painting at the track.

The council is now looking at a full track re-lay.

However, the question of why the council had budgeted only £195,000 – when the expected costs are so much more – remained.

The council’s director of neighbourhood services and infrastructure, Hayley Green explained.

“It’s fair to say that officers were surprised with the tender result that came back.

“We’re actually taking the paper to the corporate leadership team in the near future to look at options around this.

“We’re mindful of the fact that it’s a key piece of work required, given that the clock is ticking with regards to the Island Games.

Clock is ticking for running track re-lay

“But we also have to be mindful of our budget.”

Ms Green said it’d be possible for more money to be allocated to the Pickaquoy track project.

However, there would be a price as another project on the council’s list would have to be stopped.

It’s hoped work will commence next summer.

‘We don’t have a blank chequebook when it comes to the Island Games’ warns councillor

Also speaking during today’s meeting was Glen Thomson, the council’s interim manager property and capital projects

He told the sub-committee that the track re-lay at the Pickaquoy is a specialist piece of work that requires specialist contractors.

As such, there are very few in the UK that can do the work.

Mr Thomson added: “We were fully expecting, based on a specialist contractor that did a report for us, that the cost to be around the £200,000 mark.

“But with a lack of contractors available to price it and material price rises, it came up over £500,000.

“It was a bit of a surprise to us.

“We’re going back to look at options to increase the budget and re-tender this one in the near future.”

However, Mr Heddle didn’t seem totally satisfied with this answer.

He said: “I appreciate it’s going back to the leadership team, but at what point does this become a political decision?

“We don’t have a blank chequebook as far as the island games are concerned.

“We have got to balance our budgets in terms of wider care and education as well.”