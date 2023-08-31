Former Macdonald clan chief Skye holiday home hits market for £595,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Macdonald clan chief Skye holiday home hits market for £595,000

The home was built around 1815 but the property's history goes back even further to the Macdonald clan. 

By Lottie Hood
Upper Ostaig House in Teangue, Skye viewed from outside.
It is believed the famed Flora Macdonald was married at the estate. Image: Savills.

A five-bedroom Skye home which hosted clan royalty is up for sale for just under £600,000.

Upper Ostaig House on the western coast on Skye is a property with lots to offer.

The B-listed Georgian manor house boasts five bedrooms with nearly enough bathrooms to match and three cosy receptions rooms. It even features an art studio.

It was built around 1815 but the property’s history goes back even further to the Macdonald clan.

Reception room with a fireplace, sofa and lots of bookshelves.
The house is full of exposed wooden floors and fireplaces. Image: Savills

Macdonald clan history

The Teangue property was formerly the dower and then factor’s (property manager) house to the wider Clan Macdonald of Sleat estate.

The clan which originated in the Inverness-shire district, was considered to be a branch of the larger Clan Donald.

While the Macdonald clan chief resided mainly in Monkstadt in 1732, he occasionally stayed at the Upper Ostaig House estate.

Shows land of former Macdonald clan estate
It comes with 3.64 acres of land. Image: Savills

This is not where its fame ends.

In 1750, it is believed Flora Macdonald – who is well-known for helping Bonnie Prince Charlie escape from Scotland after the defeat of the Jacobites – got married here.

Her stepfather was manager of the property at the time.

Features an art studio and chicken coop

The three-floored home near the village of Kilbeg is now a refurbished and stately space which has been brought into the 21st century.

Its exposed wooden floors and fireplaces point to its Georgian style while the downstairs cinema room and kitchen underfloor heating make it a more modern home.

Downstairs includes a drawing room, dining room and country kitchen with a four oven electric AGA.

The large art studio at Upper Ostaig House near Kilbeg
A spacious outbuilding, currently being used as an art studio, is also included. Image: Savills

As well as four double bedrooms and top floor bedroom suite, the £595,000 property includes a large outbuilding.

Currently used as an art studio, it also has an attached stable block and chicken coop.

The estate sits on a sprawling 3.64 acres of land which include lawn and grassed and wooded areas with a number of fruit trees.

It is situated a few miles north of the Armadale Ferry Terminal and looks onto two lochs, Loch Hourn and Loch Nevis.

The property listing can be found on Savills website.

