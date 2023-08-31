Former Macdonald clan chief Skye holiday home hits market for £595,000

A five-bedroom Skye home which hosted clan royalty is up for sale for just under £600,000.

Upper Ostaig House on the western coast on Skye is a property with lots to offer.

The B-listed Georgian manor house boasts five bedrooms with nearly enough bathrooms to match and three cosy receptions rooms. It even features an art studio.

It was built around 1815 but the property’s history goes back even further to the Macdonald clan.

Macdonald clan history

The Teangue property was formerly the dower and then factor’s (property manager) house to the wider Clan Macdonald of Sleat estate.

The clan which originated in the Inverness-shire district, was considered to be a branch of the larger Clan Donald.

While the Macdonald clan chief resided mainly in Monkstadt in 1732, he occasionally stayed at the Upper Ostaig House estate.

This is not where its fame ends.

In 1750, it is believed Flora Macdonald – who is well-known for helping Bonnie Prince Charlie escape from Scotland after the defeat of the Jacobites – got married here.

Her stepfather was manager of the property at the time.

Features an art studio and chicken coop

The three-floored home near the village of Kilbeg is now a refurbished and stately space which has been brought into the 21st century.

Its exposed wooden floors and fireplaces point to its Georgian style while the downstairs cinema room and kitchen underfloor heating make it a more modern home.

Downstairs includes a drawing room, dining room and country kitchen with a four oven electric AGA.

As well as four double bedrooms and top floor bedroom suite, the £595,000 property includes a large outbuilding.

Currently used as an art studio, it also has an attached stable block and chicken coop.

The estate sits on a sprawling 3.64 acres of land which include lawn and grassed and wooded areas with a number of fruit trees.

It is situated a few miles north of the Armadale Ferry Terminal and looks onto two lochs, Loch Hourn and Loch Nevis.

The property listing can be found on Savills website.