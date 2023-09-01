The 40 buildings in the Highlands and islands taking part in Doors Open Day

Visitors will have the chance to peek inside some of the north’s best kept secrets at part of a free heritage trail.
Over several weekends in September, 40 venues in the Highlands and islands will be taking part in the national festival Doors Open Days.
Now in its 34th year, the event gives tourists and locals the chance to view some of the area’s most interesting and iconic properties for free.
The festival aims to make Scotland’s cultural heritage accessible to everyone.
Joe Traynor, director of the Scottish Civic Trust, which coordinates Doors Open Days, said: “Doors Open Days offers visitors the opportunity to play tourist in their own town for free, as they uncover new experiences and revisit old favourites right on their doorstep.
“This year, we hope our visitors take this opportunity to make new memories with their friends and families, while they celebrate the stories that have shaped Scotland.’’
The festival is being held in September with different areas in the Highlands and islands participating at different times. Check out our handy list of venues to explore.
Inverness, Black Isle, Easter Ross & Shetland (September 2 & 3)
- Ballone Castle
- Emergency Operations Bunker – Behind the Radar
- Cromarty Courthouse Museum
- Fairburn Tower
- Gairloch Museum
- Groam House Museum
- Highland Archive Centre
- Highland Buddhist Centre
- Jim Savage-Lowden Observatory
- Kirkmichael
- St Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Tain
Skye, Lochaber & Orkney (September 9 & 10)
- Glencoe Folk Museum
- Ceri Biddle – Textile Artist
- Hoy Heritage Centre
- Kirkwall Sheriff Court
- Orkney Archive
- Radio Orkney
- The Orkney News
- The Pier Arts Centre
Caithness and Sutherland (September 16 & 17)
- 8 Doors Distillery
- Castlehill Visitor Centre
- Castletown Mill
- Dunbeath Icehouse and Salmon Bothy
- Halkirk Heritage & Vintage Motor Society
- John O’Groat Lodge of Freemasons
- North Coast Visitor Centre
- Nucleus: The Nuclear & Caithness Archive
- Old St Peter’s Kirk Preservation Society
- Old Thrumster Station and Thrumster House
- St Andrew’s Parish Church, Golspie
- St Peter & The Holy Rood Episcopal Church
- St. Fergus Lodge of Freemasons No.466, Wick
- Strathnaver Museum and Annex
- The John O’Groats Mill
- Wick Heritage Museum
Badendoch and Strathspey & Outer Hebrides (September 23 & 24)
- Am Fasgadh, Highland Folk Museum
- Castle Roy, Nethy Bridge
- Rothiemurchus & Aviemore Tennis Club
- Comunn Eachdraidh Uig/ Uig Historical society
