The 40 buildings in the Highlands and islands taking part in Doors Open Day

Visitors will have the chance to peek inside some of the north’s best kept secrets at part of a free heritage trail.

Over several weekends in September, 40 venues in the Highlands and islands will be taking part in the national festival Doors Open Days.

Now in its 34th year, the event gives tourists and locals the chance to view some of the area’s most interesting and iconic properties for free.

The festival aims to make Scotland’s cultural heritage accessible to everyone.

Joe Traynor, director of the Scottish Civic Trust, which coordinates Doors Open Days, said: “Doors Open Days offers visitors the opportunity to play tourist in their own town for free, as they uncover new experiences and revisit old favourites right on their doorstep.

“This year, we hope our visitors take this opportunity to make new memories with their friends and families, while they celebrate the stories that have shaped Scotland.’’

The festival is being held in September with different areas in the Highlands and islands participating at different times. Check out our handy list of venues to explore.

Inverness, Black Isle, Easter Ross & Shetland (September 2 & 3)

Ballone Castle

Emergency Operations Bunker – Behind the Radar

Cromarty Courthouse Museum

Fairburn Tower

Gairloch Museum

Groam House Museum

Highland Archive Centre

Highland Buddhist Centre

Jim Savage-Lowden Observatory

Kirkmichael

St Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Tain

For more information about the weekend activities, click here.

Skye, Lochaber & Orkney (September 9 & 10)

Orkney Archive

Radio Orkney

The Orkney News

The Pier Arts Centre

To find out more about the venues taking part on September 9 & 10, click here.

Caithness and Sutherland (September 16 & 17)

8 Doors Distillery

Castlehill Visitor Centre

Castletown Mill

Dunbeath Icehouse and Salmon Bothy

Halkirk Heritage & Vintage Motor Society

John O’Groat Lodge of Freemasons

North Coast Visitor Centre

Nucleus: The Nuclear & Caithness Archive

Old St Peter’s Kirk Preservation Society

Old Thrumster Station and Thrumster House

St Andrew’s Parish Church, Golspie

St Peter & The Holy Rood Episcopal Church

St. Fergus Lodge of Freemasons No.466, Wick

Strathnaver Museum and Annex

The John O’Groats Mill

Wick Heritage Museum

To find out more about the September 16 and 17 venues, click here.

Badendoch and Strathspey & Outer Hebrides (September 23 & 24)

Am Fasgadh, Highland Folk Museum

Castle Roy, Nethy Bridge

Rothiemurchus & Aviemore Tennis Club

Comunn Eachdraidh Uig/ Uig Historical society

To find out more about the September 23 and 24 weekend, click here.