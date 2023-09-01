The 40 buildings in the Highlands and islands taking part in Doors Open Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The 40 buildings in the Highlands and islands taking part in Doors Open Day

A range of buildings including castles, churches and bunkers will be open as part of Scotland's free largest heritage trail.

Castle Roy, Nethy Bridge is open for Doors Open Days 2023
Castle Roy is one of the venues open for the festival. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
By Lottie Hood

Visitors will have the chance to peek inside some of the north’s best kept secrets at part of a free heritage trail.

Over several weekends in September, 40 venues in the Highlands and islands will be taking part in the national festival Doors Open Days.

Now in its 34th year, the event gives tourists and locals the chance to view some of the area’s most interesting and iconic properties for free.

The festival aims to make Scotland’s cultural heritage accessible to everyone.

Joe Traynor, director of the Scottish Civic Trust, which coordinates Doors Open Days, said: “Doors Open Days offers visitors the opportunity to play tourist in their own town for free, as they uncover new experiences and revisit old favourites right on their doorstep.

“This year, we hope our visitors take this opportunity to make new memories with their friends and families, while they celebrate the stories that have shaped Scotland.’’

Fairburn Tower
Fairburn Tower, near Muir of Ord, is one of the venues open for the event.

The festival is being held in September with different areas in the Highlands and islands participating at different times. Check out our handy list of venues to explore.

Inverness, Black Isle, Easter Ross & Shetland (September 2 & 3)

  • Ballone Castle
  • Emergency Operations Bunker – Behind the Radar
  • Cromarty Courthouse Museum
  • Fairburn Tower
  • Gairloch Museum
  • Groam House Museum
  • Highland Archive Centre
  • Highland Buddhist Centre
  • Jim Savage-Lowden Observatory
  • Kirkmichael
  • St Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Tain

For more information about the weekend activities, click here.

Skye, Lochaber & Orkney (September 9 & 10)

Kirkwall Sheriff Court
Kirkwall Sheriff Court. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
  • Orkney Archive
  • Radio Orkney
  • The Orkney News
  • The Pier Arts Centre

To find out more about the venues taking part on September 9 & 10, click here.

Groam House is open for Doors Open Days 2023
Groam House is one of the buildings open on September 16 and 17.

Caithness and Sutherland (September 16 & 17)

  • 8 Doors Distillery
  • Castlehill Visitor Centre
  • Castletown Mill
  • Dunbeath Icehouse and Salmon Bothy
  • Halkirk Heritage & Vintage Motor Society
  • John O’Groat Lodge of Freemasons
  • North Coast Visitor Centre
  • Nucleus: The Nuclear & Caithness Archive
  • Old St Peter’s Kirk Preservation Society
  • Old Thrumster Station and Thrumster House
  • St Andrew’s Parish Church, Golspie
  • St Peter & The Holy Rood Episcopal Church
  • St. Fergus Lodge of Freemasons No.466, Wick
  • Strathnaver Museum and Annex
  • The John O’Groats Mill
  • Wick Heritage Museum

To find out more about the September 16 and 17 venues, click here.

Badendoch and Strathspey & Outer Hebrides (September 23 & 24)

To find out more about the September 23 and 24 weekend, click here.

