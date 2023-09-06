Cairngorm funicular on track to return to service this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cairngorm funicular on track to return to service this month

The UK's highest railway was pulled from service two weeks ago to carry out "snagging work."

By Michelle Henderson
Cairngorm Funicular
HIE bosses say they are aiming to have the attraction back up and running by the end of the month. Image: HIE

The Cairngorm funicular is on track to return to service again this month, HIE has confirmed.

The UK’s highest railway was pulled from service almost two weeks ago to carry out “snagging works” on the 1.2-mile long line.

It came just months after the attraction’s official reopening in January after years of repairs. 

The railway at the Cairngorm Mountain Resort was shut down in 2018 following safety concerns before undergoing a £25 million refurbishment.

Trials under way ahead of the return of popular funicular

Now, HIE has confirmed the latest works are on track for completion with bosses aiming to have the popular attraction back up and running by the end of this month.

A spokesman for HIE said: “Every effort is being made to complete these works quickly so that the funicular can be brought back into safe use as early as possible.

“Our current expectation is that the job can be completed and the train back in service again before the end of September.

“The timescale will be kept under close review and we’ll take every opportunity to move at pace, while maintaining safety as the top priority.”

Cairngorm Funicular operates through fog.
The UK’s highest railway was closed to the public for more than 1,500 days. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

Recent inspections on the line found some of the ‘scarf joint assemblies’ that link the beams at the top of the piers did not meet the required tension.

HIE, owners of the Cairngorm Estate, took the decision to withdraw services temporarily from Friday, August 25 as works got under way.

Less than a fortnight on, officials say works are progressing well, with hopes of bringing the service back into “safe use” soon remaining high.

Inspections and trials have been carried out along the line as repair works gain pace.

The base station for Cairngorm Mountain.
A total of £25 million was invested in refurbishing the funicular at Cairngorm Mountain. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The closure came just days after operators of the funicular secured £11 million compensation.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) took action against three bodies over the design and construction of the funicular.

The lawsuit arose after then-operators CairnGorm Mountain Ltd (CML) were forced to withdraw services between the base station and the Ptarmigan Building at the top of the slopes following safety concerns.

HIE pursued construction company Galliford Try Infrastructure Ltd and designer AF Cruden Associates Ltd, as well as Natural Assets Investments Ltd (Nail), the parent company of CML.

