Cairngorm funicular on track to return to service this month

The Cairngorm funicular is on track to return to service again this month, HIE has confirmed.

The UK’s highest railway was pulled from service almost two weeks ago to carry out “snagging works” on the 1.2-mile long line.

It came just months after the attraction’s official reopening in January after years of repairs.

The railway at the Cairngorm Mountain Resort was shut down in 2018 following safety concerns before undergoing a £25 million refurbishment.

Trials under way ahead of the return of popular funicular

Now, HIE has confirmed the latest works are on track for completion with bosses aiming to have the popular attraction back up and running by the end of this month.

A spokesman for HIE said: “Every effort is being made to complete these works quickly so that the funicular can be brought back into safe use as early as possible.

“Our current expectation is that the job can be completed and the train back in service again before the end of September.

“The timescale will be kept under close review and we’ll take every opportunity to move at pace, while maintaining safety as the top priority.”

Recent inspections on the line found some of the ‘scarf joint assemblies’ that link the beams at the top of the piers did not meet the required tension.

HIE, owners of the Cairngorm Estate, took the decision to withdraw services temporarily from Friday, August 25 as works got under way.

Less than a fortnight on, officials say works are progressing well, with hopes of bringing the service back into “safe use” soon remaining high.

Inspections and trials have been carried out along the line as repair works gain pace.

The closure came just days after operators of the funicular secured £11 million compensation.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) took action against three bodies over the design and construction of the funicular.

The lawsuit arose after then-operators CairnGorm Mountain Ltd (CML) were forced to withdraw services between the base station and the Ptarmigan Building at the top of the slopes following safety concerns.

HIE pursued construction company Galliford Try Infrastructure Ltd and designer AF Cruden Associates Ltd, as well as Natural Assets Investments Ltd (Nail), the parent company of CML.