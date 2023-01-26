Cheers and applause as Cairngorm funicular returns after 1,500-day closure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Cairngorm Funicular – the UK’s highest railway – is finally back in business following a £25 million and four-year repair job.

Skiers, snowboarders, mountaineers, and tourists descended upon the mountain today to celebrate the return of the new and improved funicular.

The train set off on its first journey along the repaired 6,500ft track at 9.30am to the sound of cheers and applause, ferrying passengers to and from the Ptarmigan Building at the top of the slopes.

Its grand reopening marks the end of more than 1,500 days of closure. The railway shut to the public in October 2018 due to safety concerns amidst allegations about construction defects.

More than £16.16 million was allocated for the railway’s refurbishment, however, the project’s price tag rose by nearly another £9 million.

Visitors took to the slopes amidst a blanket of thick fog this morning and spoke of their excitement to see the funicular reopen.

‘It’s really a fantastic resource for the Highlands’

Jessie MacKintosh, from Carrbridge, was among the queues of passengers lining up to take their first voyage on the refurbished funicular.

She hopes its return will help drive an increase in footfall, both on the mountain an in the local area.

“It’s going to spread people out around the hill an awful lot, especially for beginners,” the 44-year-old archeology and environmental studies student said.

“There is so much snow up at the top and until today they couldn’t get up there, and it is beautiful up there.

“I think people have been putting off coming here because it hasn’t been on and it is definitely busier than a normal Thursday.”

Mairi Keenleyside, 58, from Inverness-shire, also took to the slopes.

She described her experience on the railway as “great”, adding: “It’s really a fantastic resource for the Highlands and it’s great that it is up and running again.

“I think it will put up with all the skiing much more efficiently and for people in the summer, it is lovely as well. My parents used to love coming up here in the summer.”

Supporting sustainable tourism

The funicular connects the Ptarmigan Building at the top of the slopes with the Cairngorm Mountain Resort along nearly 6,500ft of track.

The short five-minute journey offers panoramic views of the mountain and the surrounding area, overlooking Loch Morlich below.

We were absolutely delighted to welcome our first customers on the mountain railway this morning! Quite an emotional… Posted by Cairngorm Mountain Resort on Thursday, 26 January 2023

Throughout the day, a steady flow of passengers made their way on and off the train.

Skiers, snowboarders, and mountaineers were relishing in the fast and smooth services, which took just a matter of minutes to reach the top of the slopes.

Families were also enjoying the unique experience, despite the lack of visibility.

The funicular very quickly blended in with Cairngorm Mountains’ daily operations, allowing people to go about their day as normal.

Sam Leary, a mountaineering instructor at Glenmore Lodge’s national outdoor centre, feels more money should have been invested during its original construction to prevent the need for the four-year delay to fix defects.

However, she hopes its long-awaited return will sustain tourism in the local area.

She said: “The funicular is really important to the local area for sustainable tourism so it is great to have it back up and running.

“It is an awful lot of money so maybe it should have been done right the first time, that’s what I actually think. They should have spent more money the first time and got it right, but hey, it is what it is.”

First step towards efficient service at Cairngorm Mountain

Officials at Cairngorm Mountain are hoping this year will be a landmark year for the business and the local economy.

Susan Smith, chief executive of Cairngorm Mountain, is hopeful that over time. capacity onboard the funicular can be increased.

She said: “The Cairngorm Mountain team is thrilled to be welcoming snowsports enthusiasts onto the funicular railway once more.

“The improvements across the resort have brought major changes to the visitor experience and we are so pleased to see the railway transport people to the upper slopes as well as our refurbished Ptarmigan building.”