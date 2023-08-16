HIE secures £11 million settlement over Cairngorm Funicular

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

HIE secures £11 million settlement over Cairngorm Funicular

HIE has been awarded £11million following the problems with the funicular.

By Mike Merritt
Cairngorm Funicular
Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) has been awarded £11 million in compensation over the design and construction of the Cairngorm Funicular. Image: HIE

The operators of the Cairngorm Funicular have been paid £11 million compensation.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) took action against three bodies over the design and construction of the funicular.

It relates to the original design and construction of the railway in the 1990s and early 2000s – and guarantees in place with the previous operator.

It comes after the mountain railway – a huge draw for tourists – was withdrawn in September 2018 by then-operator CairnGorm Mountain Ltd (CML) after an inspection raised safety concerns.

The UK’s highest railway was closed to the public for more than 1,500 days.

Now an out-of-court settlement has been agreed.

HIE ‘pleased’ to recover public funding

HIE had been pursuing construction company Galliford Try Infrastructure Ltd and designer AF Cruden Associates Ltd, as well as Natural Assets Investments Ltd (Nail), the parent company of CML.

Under the terms of the settlement, HIE is receiving a total sum of £11m.

Built at a cost of £19.5m, Scotland’s only funicular railway opened in 2001 at a cost of £26.5m.

Construction was publicly funded through HIE, with support from the European Regional Development Fund.

In December 2018, HIE took over operations through a new subsidiary, Cairngorm Mountain (Scotland) Ltd, which continues to manage the resort at present.

Cairngorm Funicular operates through fog.
The UK’s highest railway was closed to the public for more than 1,500 days. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

The funicular returned to service in January this year, following a four-year programme of inspection, design and engineering works at a cost of around £25m.

The attraction takes skiers, boarders, mountain bikers and hikers to the upper slopes of Cairngorm Mountain.

Stuart Black, chief executive of HIE, said: “We are pleased to have reached this settlement, which enables us to recover a significant amount of public funding and brings closure to these long-standing matters.”

Completion of ‘one of Scotland’s most complex and challenging civil engineering projects of recent years’

The final repair bill is set to be a staggering £9m more than originally predicted – and around the same price as the funicular cost when it was first built.

Described as “one of Scotland’s most complex and challenging civil engineering projects of recent years”, the Scottish Government provided £16m towards the £25m cost of fixing the railway.

The 1.8-mile railway connects a base station with a restaurant and a ski area 1,097m (3,599ft) up Cairngorm mountain.

Repairs and strengthening work started in April 2021 but the Covid pandemic, a shortage of materials and bad weather led to rising costs of the work, and delayed an earlier reopening.

The complex civil engineering project involved thousands of lifts by helicopter to deliver 800 tonnes of concrete to the site. Bearings and other components were also replaced.

The funicular takes skiers, boarders, mountain bikers and hikers to the upper slopes of Cairngorm Mountain. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Engineers had to avoid causing damage to deep peat and boulders removed to allow access to the railway were put back in place with their lichen-covered surfaces the right way up.

Tests on the railway and a safety certificate from the UK Department of Transport were required before it could be made available to the public.

Before it was closed, the funicular’s operators estimated that it carried about 300,000 visitors each year.

Engineers batted winds and midges to complete repairs

Ken Brown, of engineering firm Balfour Beatty, said dozens of workers with different skills did a “fantastic job” in a challenging environment in re-instating the railway near Aviemore.

He said winds in October gusted to 106mph, and when it was not windy the engineers had to contend with swarms of biting midges

In 2019, the estimated cost of the repairs were £10m

HIE said at the time it was cheaper to fix the funicular than dismantle it.

Removing or fixing the railway is complicated because it will have to be done in a way that minimises impact on Cairngorm mountain – a 1,245m (4,084ft) Munro and one of Scotland’s best known summits.

During the construction of the railway, a helicopter was used to deliver building materials to the mountainside.

There has been criticism of the repairs.

In 2021, mountaineer and author Cameron McNeish, who opposed the plans for the funicular before it was opened in 2001, said the railway should be “stripped” from the mountainside and the area allowed to go back to the wild.

Environmental restoration works, including replanting and re-seeding, will proceed during 2023 and beyond.

The ski area can experience freezing temperatures any time of the year and, according to the Met Office, is the snowiest place in the UK with snow falling 76 days a year on average.

