Investigation launched after bone found on beach near Thurso

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Investigation launched after bone found on beach near Thurso

Police were called to reports a bone which had been found on Castletown beach east of Thurso.

By Ross Hempseed
Castletown beach where the bone was found.
Castletown beach where the bone was found. Image: Google Maps.

Following the discovery of a bone on a beach near Thurso, police have launched an investigation.

Officers were alerted to the unsettling discovery on Castletown beach.

The beach popular with tourists travelling along the NC500 is located on the edge of Dunnet Bay around six miles east of Thurso.

A single bone was found on the beach, with police confirming an investigation had been opened.

A police spokesman said: ““On Thursday, August 31, officers were made aware that a bone had been discovered on Castletown beach, Thurso.

“Examinations are being carried out and enquiries are ongoing.”

Unsettling discovery

Its not the first time Castletown beach has been the site of a disturbing mystery.

The ‘Man in Black’ was discovered washed up on the beach back in 2003 and is linked to a tragic tale of death, injustice and racism.

The investigation later identified the man as Omar Mattan – the son of the last man to be hanged in Wales after being wrongly convicted of murder back in 1952.

More from Highlands & Islands

Cairngorm Funicular
Cairngorm funicular on track to return to service this month
A85 along the Oban coast
Man in hospital after being struck by ambulance on emergency call in Oban
Blue Horizon 250 will be a "significant step up" from this Blue X wave energy converter.
Mocean wins £3.2 million European funding for Orkney wave machine
Orkney speed limits
Part-time 20mph speed limits to be introduced outside isles schools in Orkney
Peter Peacock wants a more equitable distribution of land
'Meaningful action' needed to reduce concentration of land ownership says former government minister
Ethan Schiller admitted dangerous driving at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Uninsured biker hit speeds of up to 150mph fleeing from police
Businesses on Skye want any visitor levy money to stay on the island.Image Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Tourist tax: What's raised on Skye should stay on Skye, say island businesses
A86 Glen Roy Junction.
Motorcyclist flown to hospital following crash on A86 near Roybridge
Crumbling buildings containing RAAC across the north and north-east.
RAAC concrete: Buildings affected in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and Islands
Corran Ferry
MV Corran to return to service by mid-October almost a year after it left

Conversation