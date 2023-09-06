Investigation launched after bone found on beach near Thurso

Following the discovery of a bone on a beach near Thurso, police have launched an investigation.

Officers were alerted to the unsettling discovery on Castletown beach.

The beach popular with tourists travelling along the NC500 is located on the edge of Dunnet Bay around six miles east of Thurso.

A single bone was found on the beach, with police confirming an investigation had been opened.

A police spokesman said: ““On Thursday, August 31, officers were made aware that a bone had been discovered on Castletown beach, Thurso.

“Examinations are being carried out and enquiries are ongoing.”

Unsettling discovery

Its not the first time Castletown beach has been the site of a disturbing mystery.

The ‘Man in Black’ was discovered washed up on the beach back in 2003 and is linked to a tragic tale of death, injustice and racism.

The investigation later identified the man as Omar Mattan – the son of the last man to be hanged in Wales after being wrongly convicted of murder back in 1952.