Discover the all-new Taylor’s of Keith Store in Buckie

Are you looking for some new furnishings to turn your house into a cosy home just in time for winter? Look no further than the grand opening of Taylor’s brand-new Buckie store!

In partnership with Taylor's Furniture and Flooring
Taylor's new store displays a wide range of new home furnishings.
Taylor's new store displays a wide range of new home furnishings.

Located at 5 East Church Street, Buckie, in the former M&Co store, this exciting addition to the Taylor’s family promises an even bigger and more extensive range of top-quality home furnishings that will leave you spoilt for choice.

A treasure trove of home comforts

Taylor’s understand that your home is your sanctuary. That’s why it offers an impressive selection of sofas, beds, chairs, flooring and much more to cater to your every home decor need. Whether you’re looking to create a cosy corner for relaxation or want to revamp your entire living space, Taylor’s has got you covered.

A sister store with an expanded range

The new Buckie store is set to be a sister store to its existing location in Keith. While the Keith store has already been winning hearts with its fantastic range, the Buckie store promises an even more extensive selection of home furnishings and decor options.

One of the Paris corner sofas that can be found in Taylor's new store.
One of the Paris corner sofas that can be found in Taylor’s new store.

Curtains and blinds to elevate your interior design

Enhance the ambiance of your home with the right window treatments. Taylor’s also offers a stunning range of curtains and blinds to complement your interior design. Whether you prefer elegant drapes or contemporary blinds, its experts are here to assist you in finding the perfect match for your windows. And don’t forget to keep an eye out as in store interior design will be coming soon.

Expert services to transform your home

Taylor’s goes the extra mile to ensure that your home transformation is seamless. It offers professional carpet fitting, flooring installation and blinds fitting services, all carried out by specialists who take pride in their work. Your dream home is within reach, and Taylor’s is here to make it a reality.

Convenient hours for your busy schedule

To accommodate your busy lifestyle, the Buckie store is open from 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday to Saturday. Whether you want to explore the showroom or seek expert advice from its friendly staff, there’s always a convenient time to drop by.

Pop in store today

Taylor’s is the go-to destination for all your home furnishing needs. Pop in and have a browse through its extensive collection or have a chat with one of the knowledgeable and friendly staff members. Your dream home is just a visit away.

Taylors new store will be open from Thursday 14th September with unmissable opening offers running throughout September and October.

You can also check out its Facebook page to find inspiration to elevate your living space, enhance your comfort. Discover the joys of home decor shopping at Taylor’s in Buckie. Your home will thank you for it! 

