Scotland’s only mobile cinema at risk after 25 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Scotland’s only mobile cinema at risk after 25 years

The Screen Machine visits the Highlands and Islands providing rural and island communities with the latest films.

By Ross Hempseed
The Screen Machine, scotland's only mobile cinema
The Screen Machine travels up and down the West Coast showcasing the latest movies to more remote communities. Image: Creative Scotland.

Access to Scotland’s only mobile cinema could end next year if the service fails to acquire funding for a new custom vehicle.

The Screen Machine, which travels across the West Coast, including the Highlands and Islands and Argyll, could be off the road by April 2024.

After several breakdowns, the custom-built vehicle was replaced by a French-leased truck whose lease expires in April.

Following this, the Screen Machine’s future looks in doubt, unless the group can secure funding from the Scottish Government for a new vehicle.

The original vehicle had toured Scotland for 17 years before being laid up back in 2015. The service has run for around 25 years.

It offered an air-conditioned 80-seat cinema service, bringing the big screen to rural communities.

The group estimates a brand-new Screen Machine will cost around £1.4m and wants the Scottish Government to contribute 50% of the cost.

With no funding, the service could be stopped

Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, Fiona Fowler of Regional Screen Scotland said island communities were already impacted due to the vehicle change.

She said: “We are unable to visit seven islands that we would normally get to, so customers on Cumbrae and Jura are already feeling the disappointment of not being able to visit the Screen Machine.

“With nothing else in the pipeline, we will be faced with winding the service down.”

The Screen Machine on Barra.
The Screen Machine converts into a full cinema bringing joy to many island communities with little access to movies or cinema services. Image: Iain MacColl.

Bafta-winning film and TV director Robin Haig grew up with the service while living in Dornie in the Highlands.

She told the BBC: “Not having the Screen Machine would be like not having your loved family member come to visit.

“It provides so much warmth and spirit and gives you the chance to laugh and cry together.”

Fans and customers of the Screen Machine are being asked to write to their local MPs and MSPs to help draw attention to the need for the mobile cinema service to continue.

More from Highlands & Islands

Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th MArch '20 The new Inverness Justice Centre which conducted its first business yesterday (Monday) despite the current Covid-19 emergency.
Essex drug dealer caught on Highland 'holiday' jailed
Lydia Rohmer, principal of UHI North West Hebrides, at the Thurso campus
'We have a bigger voice that we want to exercise': new college will push…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a £6.7 million fine and a 150mph speeder
Post Thumbnail
Nigella Lawson praises Inverness eateries after 'falling in love' with Skye
The shop window of Mary's meals charity shop in Oban featuring their signature blue paint work.
Oban community devastated as much-loved charity shop to close within days
Afghan women risk their freedom and lives to protest Taliban rule Image Stringer/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
'Dying would be better than this': Afghan woman denied studies retains hope of becoming…
CR0044773 Stuart Findlay, Inverness. Patrick and Wendy Mullery of Cromarty lost their son James to suicide in 2017. Patrick is photographed at home with a photograph of James. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Heartbreak of losing their son prompted Black Isle couple's mission to help people affected…
A830 lined with greenbushes and trees on each side.
A830 reopens following two-vehicle crash
Robert Bromell
'Life will not be the same': Dad-of-two dies in hospital following collision with ambulance…
Inverness Sheriff Court
Man attacked neighbour with axe over long-running dispute

Conversation