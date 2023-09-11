Family’s tribute to Robert Grant, former National Trust Scotland head gardener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Family’s tribute to Robert Grant, former National Trust Scotland head gardener

The 59-year-old from Castle Fraser oversaw some of Scotland's best loved gardens including the grounds of Fyvie Castle and Haddo House.

By Lindsay Bruce
Robert Grant, former Head of Gardens for the National Trust Scotland.
Robert Grant, former Head of Gardens for the National Trust Scotland.

Robert Grant’s work transformed the gardens of Scotland’s best-known properties. Now, following his death age 59, his family has paid tribute to the “kind”, “dedicated” man who devoted his life to horticulture.

Nature lover

Robert William Grant was born in Sheffield on March 5 1964 to railway engineer Bill and his wife Margaret, a former domestic bursar in the university halls of residence.

Robert and his sister Alison moved around a lot in childhood due to the transient nature of their father’s job. He began school in Wylam, Northumberland before a move to Ingatestone in Essex, and later Haywards Heath, West Sussex.

From 1981 – 1983 Robert attended Merrist Wood Agricultural College in Guildford where he gained the Wisley Certificate in Horticulture. The following year he achieved the Royal Horticultural Society general certificate.

Like his mother, Robert always loved nature so doing this type of work meant he could be in the habitat he thrived in.

Building a life in Scotland

In 1984 Robert moved to Scotland to train at the Royal Botanic Gardens. He remained in Scotland for the rest of his life.

By 1987 he had become an instructor gardener for National Trust for Scotland (NTS) at
Threave. Joining the ranks of the NTS would prove to change trajectory of the rest of his life.

Ann-Marie and Robert Grant, who loved to explore the outdoors together.

It was during an interview for the role of assistant to the head of gardens at NTS, based in Edinburgh, that he met his future wife Ann-Marie Grieve, who worked in personnel.

Though they chatted that day it was some time later when they were both on the interview panel for another position that they got to know one another properly.

They married in 1992 at St Margaret’s church in Davidson’s Mains, Edinburgh. Together they loved to bag Munros and indulge their creative sides, opening their home for many years as an open studio.

Robert Grant and his son Finlay.

Sons Alasdair and Findlay were born in 1994 and 1999, respectively.

Body of work

In 2000 Robert’s role moved to Castle Fraser near Inverurie, and in 2009 he became the National Trust’s head of gardens and designed landscapes. He remained in this position until an organisational restructure saw him take redundancy to start his own consultancy business in 2016.

Alongside Robert Grant Historic Garden and Designed Landscape Consultant Ltd he was a plant committee specialist for the Royal Horticultural Society until this year.

Hard at work, Robert Grant, who worked in horticulture for his entire career.

Throughout his prestigious career Robert worked on multiple notable projects.

He spent time at the Royal Botanic Garden Kew, designed a formal garden at the Chelsea Flower Show, for which he earned a Chelsea gold medal, and did a lecture tour in the United States.

Fyvie castle and Haddo House

Robert was involved with the major garden developments at Culzean Castle, Pitmedden, Culross Palace Garden in Fife and JM Barrie’s birthplace, Kirriemuir. Robert designed a Peter Pan-themed garden featuring a 15m living willow crocodile and pirates’ chest.

Fyvie Castle and grounds. Image by Alan Findlay.

He was particularly proud of the work he oversaw at Fyvie Castle, creating the Garden of Scottish Cultivated Fruits. Robert’s work also took him to Haddo House, Inverewe Garden, Brodick Castle, Malleny Garden, Culross Palace, Crathes Castle, Drum Castle  and Kellie Castle in Fife among others.

Always passionate about his field, Robert kept meticulous records and photographs of all his work and research, leaving after his death a considerable body of work.

Health challenges

Last August Robert was diagnosed with cancer, following a period of illness. In October it was discovered it was myeloma – a blood cancer – which resulted in a gruelling regime of treatment.

Ann-Marie said: “Robert suffered a lot of pain before and after the diagnosis. His treatment was very invasive which meant a huge change in lifestyle for him. He was very stoic through it all.”

A painting of Lindisfarne by Robert Grant.

In a bid to take his mind off treatment, Robert threw himself into family research projects and continued his long time loves of painting and music.

Celebration of life

At Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on August 24 Robert passed away aged 59. A celebration of his life took place at Clovery Woods of Rest.

“My dad was a gentle soul; a sincere man who faced his illness so stoically,” said Alasdair. “He leaves behind a considerable, rich, body of work that has left an imprint on Scotland.”

A sentiment echoed by Finlay.

“Dad was a quiet, softly spoken man, but fiercely supportive in all that we did. Most of all, he taught me the importance of perseverance in the face of adversity, which I will always be grateful for.”

Robert with son Alasdair and their beloved dog Harris.

“He was remarkable,” added Ann-Marie. “We said goodbye to him on a glorious day, not too far from some of the places where he was most proud to have worked. It was a privilege seeing just how many people thought highly of him.

“We were very lucky to have had him in our lives.”

More from Obituaries

Alistair beside aviation paintings.
Alistair Stenton of Ellon: Aviation expert and charity fundraiser dies aged 62
Jackie Stuart standing next to the picture of him being held hostage.
Jackie Stuart: The quiet man who kept his feet on the ground as mayhem…
Ian Tumba MacDonald of Strathpeffer.
Family tribute to Strathpeffer crofter and shinty player Tumba MacDonald, 64
Mourners were asked to wear pink and bright colours to the funeral. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Pink clothing and Disney flowers at funeral of bride-to-be who loved to laugh
Back together again: Sheila Duthie and the dog she loved, Lara, memorialised on a Victoria Park bench.
A Place to Remember a special friendship: Olympic swimmer Sheila Duthie reunited with the…
Duncan Macrae from Aberdeen who lived and worked in Hong Kong before running a guest house in Ballater.
From Hall Russell to Hong Kong, the adventurous life of Ballater's Duncan Macrae, 87
Former Aberdeen lecturer Ann Murdoch has died aged 63.
Ann Murdoch: Lecturer who transformed physics tuition in Aberdeen dies aged 63
Duncan Simpson was honoured for his work on behalf of the blind.
Duncan Simpson: Aberdeen newspaper for the blind volunteer dies aged 86
Two images of Sandy Duthie beside training aircraft.
Sandy Duthie: Former RAF Kinloss pilot and pipe band member dies aged 78
Donnie Grant and son Ross winning the Camanachd cup in 1984. The first father and son combo to do so.
Scotland and Kingussie shinty 'legend' Donnie Grant MBE dies, 84

Conversation