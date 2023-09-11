Woman and Collie dog missing from Grangemouth may be in Oban area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman and Collie dog missing from Grangemouth may be in Oban area

Eilidh McCall is missing from Grangemouth but her phone registered her on the west coast.

By Louise Glen
Eilish McCall was last recorded near to Oban on the west coast.
Eilidh McCall has been reported missing from Grangemouth, Image: Police Scotland.

A woman missing from Grangemouth with her dog may have travelled to the West Coast, her family believe.

Eilidh McCall was last seen in Dunipace on Sunday morning

A “ping” from the 31-year-old’s phone alerted police she may have travelled across to the Oban area.

Her car – a grey Volkswagen Polo, registration SK61 LPL – has also been seen in the area. She is travelling with a black and white collie.

Police say they want anyone with information to contact them.

Eilidh McCall may be travelling on the west coast with her dog. Image: Police Scotland.
Eilidh McCall may be travelling on the west coast with her dog. Image: Police Scotland.

Missing person with a mohawk may be in Oban area

Ms McCall is described as being 5ft 7ins, of heavy build with a dyed red Mohawk.

When last seen, she was wearing black/green hiking shorts, a dark blue T-shirt, and a black and white baseball cap.

The spokesman added: “It is believed that Eilidh may be travelling on the West Coast of Scotland.”

In a post on the Facebook page, her partner confirmed the car was logged in Oban, but asked people from across Scotland to look for Ms McCall.

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2605 of 10 September 2023.

