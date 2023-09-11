Woman and Collie dog missing from Grangemouth may be in Oban area

A woman missing from Grangemouth with her dog may have travelled to the West Coast, her family believe.

Eilidh McCall was last seen in Dunipace on Sunday morning

A “ping” from the 31-year-old’s phone alerted police she may have travelled across to the Oban area.

Her car – a grey Volkswagen Polo, registration SK61 LPL – has also been seen in the area. She is travelling with a black and white collie.

Police say they want anyone with information to contact them.

Missing person with a mohawk may be in Oban area

Ms McCall is described as being 5ft 7ins, of heavy build with a dyed red Mohawk.

When last seen, she was wearing black/green hiking shorts, a dark blue T-shirt, and a black and white baseball cap.

The spokesman added: “It is believed that Eilidh may be travelling on the West Coast of Scotland.”

In a post on the Facebook page, her partner confirmed the car was logged in Oban, but asked people from across Scotland to look for Ms McCall.

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2605 of 10 September 2023.