Driver taken to hospital after crash on B9152 near Kincraig

One person has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash near Kincraig this morning.

Emergency services were called to the B9152 Aviemore road at the north end of the village at about 8.40am.

Photographs on social media from the scene show that two cars travelling in the opposite direction had a head-on collision near the 30mph speed limit signs.

The road has now been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.

A police spokesman said: “Around 8.40am today, police were called to the B9152 near Kincraig following a report of a two-vehicle crash.

“One driver was taken to hospital as a precaution and recovery was arranged.”