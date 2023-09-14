Crews scrambled after red flare spotted in Dunnet Bay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crews scrambled after red flare spotted in Dunnet Bay

Coastguard and RNLI volunteers searched until 3am.

By Louise Glen
Thurso lifeboat out at sea, the crew were tasked to reports of a red flare in Dunnet Bay.
Thurso Lifeboat crew were called to the incident. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

An emergency response was launched after a red flare was spotted in Dunnet Bay last night.

Coastguard teams and the RNLI lifeboat were scrambled after the emergency signal was reported at 10.20pm last night in Caithness.

After a full search of the area, coastal teams and the Thurso lifeboat crew, were finally stood down at 2.50am.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard, who tasked the crews, said: “A red flare was reported in the Dunnet Bay area at 10.20pm on Wednesday.

“Teams were tasked from the lifeboat and a coastal search was undertaken.

“A thorough search of the area was undertaken, and the last team was stood down at 2.50am.

“We were unable to locate the person who put off the flare.”

Dunnet Bay beach with walkway in the foreground, where the red flare was spotted.
Dunnet Bay. Image: Shutterstock.

It is illegal to dump flares at sea, illegal to dump them on land and illegal to let them off in anything other than an emergency.

Ultimately, the responsibility for the safe disposal of out-of-date flares rests with their owner.

RYA guidance on arranging safe disposal of out-of-date flares can be found here.

