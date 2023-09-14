Crews scrambled after red flare spotted in Dunnet Bay

An emergency response was launched after a red flare was spotted in Dunnet Bay last night.

Coastguard teams and the RNLI lifeboat were scrambled after the emergency signal was reported at 10.20pm last night in Caithness.

After a full search of the area, coastal teams and the Thurso lifeboat crew, were finally stood down at 2.50am.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard, who tasked the crews, said: “A red flare was reported in the Dunnet Bay area at 10.20pm on Wednesday.

“Teams were tasked from the lifeboat and a coastal search was undertaken.

“A thorough search of the area was undertaken, and the last team was stood down at 2.50am.

“We were unable to locate the person who put off the flare.”

It is illegal to dump flares at sea, illegal to dump them on land and illegal to let them off in anything other than an emergency.

Ultimately, the responsibility for the safe disposal of out-of-date flares rests with their owner.

RYA guidance on arranging safe disposal of out-of-date flares can be found here.