Man, 56, dies in one-car crash near Highland village

The man was driving his Silver Kia Picanto car along the B9091 Croy to Nairn road when tragedy struck.

By Michelle Henderson
Trees and bushes line the B9091 near Croy.
A 56-year-old man had died following a one-car crash near Croy. Image: Google Street View.

A 56-year-old man has died following a one-car crash near Croy.

The man was driving his Silver Kia Picanto car along the B9091 Croy to Nairn road when tragedy struck.

The incident happened at around 8.20am on Sunday.

Emergency services raced to the scene, close to the Highland village.

Despite their best efforts, the man died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Police appeal for dashcam footage

An investigation has now been launched by police to establish the events leading up to the crash.

Police are appealing for motorists to review their dashcam footage to assist them with their inquiries.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family of the man who died and our investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle before the crash or who has dash-cam footage that might help with our enquiries to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0921 of Sunday, September, 17.

