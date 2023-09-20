Specsavers commits to Union Street for another 35 years with £300,000 store relaunch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Specsavers commits to Union Street for another 35 years with £300,000 store relaunch

The Aberdeen investment comes after fears the optician could be forced to leave the Granite Mile for new premises.

By Kelly Wilson
Specsavers has committed its future to Union Street. Image: Tigerbond
Specsavers has committed its future to Union Street. Image: Tigerbond

Specsavers has committed its future to Aberdeen’s Union Street for 35 years and beyond after investing £300,000 transforming its store.

The optician spent 10 weeks completing the relaunch to help “future-proof” the store.

There was a warning in November last year that Specsavers could be forced to leave Union Street for the Bon Accord Centre after struggling to find a suitable second site close by.

Bosses visited three sites in close proximity, the for-sale Lush shop, the empty Ecco store next door and the old Vodafone unit across the road from them, and were said to be “shocked” by their condition.

Instead they made the decision to stay at 56-58 Union Street and improve facilities for customers.

Enhanced customer experience

The work took place alongside and after opening hours to allow the store to remain open and to continue to see customers through-out the process to ensure there was no interruption to service.

The extensive work means enhanced testing diagnostics such as Optical Coherence Topography (OCT) scanning, upgraded emergency eyecare provision, and a significant increase in the capacity for audiology services including the new wax removal service.

New audiology services for customers. Image: Tigerbond
Customers can visit a new look Specsavers. Image: Tigerbond

The extensive work means enhanced testing diagnostics such as Optical Coherence Topography (OCT) scanning, upgraded emergency eyecare provision, and a significant increase in the capacity for audiology services including the new wax removal service.

Adam Fairley, store retail director, said: “Since Specsavers first opened on Union Street 35 years ago we have been constantly working to improve what we can offer to customers.

“We’ve made structural improvements and enhanced diagnostic facilities in response to local demand, and we’ve been heartened by the positive feedback from our customers.

“This strategic investment allows us to extend our outreach in the area, reinforcing our commitment to serving the community for the next 35 years and beyond.”

Our Union Street campaign

Specsavers pledging its future to the struggling Granite Mile is a welcome boost for the Our Union Street group.

Our Union Street was set up in March to breathe new life into Union Street and has since gathered more than 10,000 ideas from the public.

Bob Keiller on Union Street, Aberdeen
Bob Keiller, chairman of Our Union Street. Image: AGCC/Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Described as a “community-led” initiative it is being captained by leading entrepreneur Bob Keiller.

The group is now looking for a force of volunteers – which will be called The Street Union – to make the ideas become a reality.

