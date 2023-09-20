Specsavers commits to Union Street for another 35 years with £300,000 store relaunch

Specsavers has committed its future to Aberdeen’s Union Street for 35 years and beyond after investing £300,000 transforming its store.

The optician spent 10 weeks completing the relaunch to help “future-proof” the store.

There was a warning in November last year that Specsavers could be forced to leave Union Street for the Bon Accord Centre after struggling to find a suitable second site close by.

Bosses visited three sites in close proximity, the for-sale Lush shop, the empty Ecco store next door and the old Vodafone unit across the road from them, and were said to be “shocked” by their condition.

Instead they made the decision to stay at 56-58 Union Street and improve facilities for customers.

Enhanced customer experience

The work took place alongside and after opening hours to allow the store to remain open and to continue to see customers through-out the process to ensure there was no interruption to service.

The extensive work means enhanced testing diagnostics such as Optical Coherence Topography (OCT) scanning, upgraded emergency eyecare provision, and a significant increase in the capacity for audiology services including the new wax removal service.

The extensive work means enhanced testing diagnostics such as Optical Coherence Topography (OCT) scanning, upgraded emergency eyecare provision, and a significant increase in the capacity for audiology services including the new wax removal service.

Adam Fairley, store retail director, said: “Since Specsavers first opened on Union Street 35 years ago we have been constantly working to improve what we can offer to customers.

“We’ve made structural improvements and enhanced diagnostic facilities in response to local demand, and we’ve been heartened by the positive feedback from our customers.

“This strategic investment allows us to extend our outreach in the area, reinforcing our commitment to serving the community for the next 35 years and beyond.”

Our Union Street campaign

Specsavers pledging its future to the struggling Granite Mile is a welcome boost for the Our Union Street group.

Our Union Street was set up in March to breathe new life into Union Street and has since gathered more than 10,000 ideas from the public.

Described as a “community-led” initiative it is being captained by leading entrepreneur Bob Keiller.

The group is now looking for a force of volunteers – which will be called The Street Union – to make the ideas become a reality.