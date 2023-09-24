Shetlander is third-strongest woman in the world after pulling four-tonne lorry 65ft in just 26 seconds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shetlander is third-strongest woman in the world after pulling four-tonne lorry 65ft in just 26 seconds

Shauna Moar became involved with the sporting competition when she lived in Lerwick.

By Louise Glen
Shauna Moar was on the podium at the evernt in Finland.
Shetlander Shauna Moar wants other women to take up the sport. Image: Shauna Moar.

A Shetlander has told of the gruelling lengths she went to in her bid to become the third-strongest woman in the world.

Shauna Moar, 38, impressed judges at the Strongwoman Championships after pulling a four-tonne lorry 65ft in just 26 seconds.

The personal trainer, from Lerwick, flew from her home in Tyneside to Finland to take part in the prestigious competition.

Shauna told The P&J: “It is incredible that as a strongwoman originally from Shetland that I have come third in the world at the British Natural Strongman Federation (BNSF) Strongwoman Championships in Finland.

Shauna Moar who was on the podium at an international strongwoman event in Finland.
Shauna Moar who was on the podium at an international strongwoman event in Finland. Image: Shauna Moar.

“As part of the competition, over two days, a highlight was pulling a four-tonne truck 65ft in just 26 seconds.”

Shetland strongwoman’s hard work paid off

Shauna normally competes in an open class, but was determined to move to a mid-weight competition.

She had to stick to a strict eating schedule to be given the go-ahead at the weigh-in.

She added: “With carefully planned meals and fluid levels, I managed to do it.

“It was then a real challenge to be super hydrated and to have the energy to compete just 12 hours after the weigh-in.

“It was hard work. But it paid off.

“I was really happy with my podium finish.”

Shauna coached by local trainer

Shauna took up strongwoman training when she still lived back in Lerwick.

After taking up rugby her teammates noticed that she was particularly good at strength tests, and eventually joined her brother to train at a local gym, The Factory.

Her trainer was Brian Pearson who coached her, then “travelled with us around the world.”

Shauna Moar pulled a four tonne truck in the event
Shauna Moar took part in many events, including the Viking lift. Image: Shauna Moar.

Shauna said she owed a great deal to Brian for his dedication to her training.

She said: “It wasn’t very sophisticated but he had all the old-school things for throwing and lifting.

‘Use your imagination’

“As with most strongwoman competitors, the lack of equipment often means you need to fashion your own.”

Shauna, who runs Moar Coaching, trains up to five times a week in sessions lasting two-and-a-half hours.

She’s due to compete in two more competitions in Scotland before the season break and has encouraged more people to get involved in the sport.

While Shauna has a sponsor, she said she was looking for more support to help towards travel, accommodation and equipment.

She added: “I have a home gym where I do my coaching.

“In strongwomen training, you have to make things up and use your imagination to achieve the strength you need.”

