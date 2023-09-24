Shetlander is third-strongest woman in the world after pulling four-tonne lorry 65ft in just 26 seconds

A Shetlander has told of the gruelling lengths she went to in her bid to become the third-strongest woman in the world.

Shauna Moar, 38, impressed judges at the Strongwoman Championships after pulling a four-tonne lorry 65ft in just 26 seconds.

The personal trainer, from Lerwick, flew from her home in Tyneside to Finland to take part in the prestigious competition.

Shauna told The P&J: “It is incredible that as a strongwoman originally from Shetland that I have come third in the world at the British Natural Strongman Federation (BNSF) Strongwoman Championships in Finland.

“As part of the competition, over two days, a highlight was pulling a four-tonne truck 65ft in just 26 seconds.”

Shetland strongwoman’s hard work paid off

Shauna normally competes in an open class, but was determined to move to a mid-weight competition.

She had to stick to a strict eating schedule to be given the go-ahead at the weigh-in.

She added: “With carefully planned meals and fluid levels, I managed to do it.

“It was then a real challenge to be super hydrated and to have the energy to compete just 12 hours after the weigh-in.

“It was hard work. But it paid off.

“I was really happy with my podium finish.”

Shauna coached by local trainer

Shauna took up strongwoman training when she still lived back in Lerwick.

After taking up rugby her teammates noticed that she was particularly good at strength tests, and eventually joined her brother to train at a local gym, The Factory.

Her trainer was Brian Pearson who coached her, then “travelled with us around the world.”

Shauna said she owed a great deal to Brian for his dedication to her training.

She said: “It wasn’t very sophisticated but he had all the old-school things for throwing and lifting.

‘Use your imagination’

“As with most strongwoman competitors, the lack of equipment often means you need to fashion your own.”

Shauna, who runs Moar Coaching, trains up to five times a week in sessions lasting two-and-a-half hours.

She’s due to compete in two more competitions in Scotland before the season break and has encouraged more people to get involved in the sport.

While Shauna has a sponsor, she said she was looking for more support to help towards travel, accommodation and equipment.

She added: “I have a home gym where I do my coaching.

“In strongwomen training, you have to make things up and use your imagination to achieve the strength you need.”