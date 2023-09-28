Invergordon care home closed by staffing issues could find new use as a hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Invergordon care home closed by staffing issues could find new use as a hotel

A fresh application for the building has been lodged by a local firm, which says new accommodation could boost the town's economy.

By Stuart Findlay
Castle Gardens Care Home closed in June. Image: Google
Castle Gardens Care Home closed in June. Image: Google

A Highland care home which closed after a prolonged struggle with retaining staff could have a new lease of life as a hotel.

HC-One announced its plans to close Castle Gardens Care Home in Invergordon in March.

In the aftermath, trade union GMB Scotland called for “urgent intervention” from NHS Highland to spare its 35 residents from major disruption.

However, it ultimately closed its doors for good in June.

Now the building in Castle Close is the subject of a fresh planning application from Calder Property Management.

Hotel plan emerges after care home not ‘viable’

The application is for a change of use from class 8, a care home, to class 7, a hotel.

According to the applicant, a hotel there could boost the local economy.

A new care home venture is out of the question after the previous operator’s struggles.

A statement from Blueprint Architecture on behalf of Calder Property Management said: “Our client does not consider the current use to be viable.

The front entrance of the building. Image: Calder Property Management

“It is aware when the building was a nursing home there were issues with finding suitably qualified, local staff.

“There were also increasingly onerous demands from the Care Commission.

“Our client purchased the property with the intention of redeveloping the building to service a recognised local demand for tourists and worker accommodation.

“They believe that a hotel in this location will boost the local economy and be a
sustainable business going forward.”

Social care struggles

In the aftermath of HC-One’s announcement, GMB Scotland wrote to MPs and MSPs to seek support for a takeover of the care home by NHS Highland.

It was one of five care homes across the north which would be sold.

A spokeswoman for HC-One said at the time that the operator was doing everything it could to support its residents in Invergordon.

There were significant weaknesses in the care given at The Manor Care Centre. Image: Shutterstock.

Unfortunately, the struggles they faced were not unique.

Demand on adult social care remains at an all-time high following the pandemic.

A special meeting between NHS Highland and Highland council was held last November.

It heard the sector was at risk of collapse in parts of the north.

More from Highlands & Islands

Castle Gardens Care Home closed in June. Image: Google
Ardverikie estate: Photos reveal 'Monarch of the Glen' estate before it was famous in…
CCTV image of man in jacket and snood.
Police on lookout for Alness thief who stole a 'significant sum' from Morrisons ATM
Jago Ashwell from Nottinghamshire is walking through a corridor in brown jeans and a light blue top. The pensioner was last seen boarding a train between Inverness and Caithness.
Fears grow for pensioner has not been seen since he boarded train from Inverness…
Castle Gardens Care Home closed in June. Image: Google
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: List of north and north-east cinemas showing film and…
Castle Gardens Care Home closed in June. Image: Google
Thug jailed for £40,000 home invasion by masked gang who threatened to cut off…
Damaged Dava bridge in the Highlands.
Dava bridge to remain closed for 10 weeks following extensive damage
Stornoway Coastguard Rescue Team
Man rushed to hospital after collapsing aboard fishing vessel near Barra
Food and Drink owners in Nairn
Do food and drink places 'close too early' in Nairn? Locals have their say…
Castle Gardens Care Home closed in June. Image: Google
Why a roads group suggested banning lorries from A9 in 1974 to improve safety…
Interior of Shrek's Highlands home
Three lucky guests invited to stay at Shrek's secluded swamp in the heart of…

Conversation