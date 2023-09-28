Fergus Ewing demands urgent update from Humza Yousaf on A96 delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fergus Ewing demands urgent update from Humza Yousaf on A96 delays

The Inverness and Nairn MSP was making his first public appearance since being suspended by the SNP group.

By Stuart Findlay
Fergus Ewing at today's First Minister's Questions. Image: Scottish Parliament TV
Fergus Ewing at today's First Minister's Questions. Image: Scottish Parliament TV

Fergus Ewing has called on the Scottish Government to make a public statement explaining why a commitment to dual the A96 between Inverness and Nairn has been hit by delays.

Former transport minister Jenny Gilruth told the Scottish Parliament on November 2 last year that the government expected to progress to made orders “in the coming weeks”.

Nearly 11 months later, it appears that this has still not happened.

Mr Ewing said at First Minister’s Questions today: “The then transport secretary assured this chamber that the necessary statutory orders would be made in a matter of weeks.

“My constituents are still waiting.

“Will the first minister ask the transport secretary to bring an oral statement to parliament to explain why there has been a delay?

“The good people of Nairn – and indeed the whole of the north – are surely entitled to know what is – or is not – going on.”

‘The people of Inverness and Nairn are due an update’

First Minister Humza Yousaf agreed that the public needed an update.

But he stopped short of promising a ministerial statement on the issue.

Mr Yousaf said: “The people of Inverness and Nairn are obviously due an update.

“I’m more than happy to consider a ministerial statement. But perhaps, if it’s more appropriate, a written update to the member and other members with an interest in the A96.

“And, of course, our commitment remains.

Humza Yousaf has plenty on his plate as Holyrood returns. Image: PA.

“But Fergus Ewing is absolutely right. We are duty bound to give updates to members of the public on our infrastructure projects.”

The bulk of the A96 dualling project remains up in the air after a review of it was ordered.

This followed the SNP entering a power-sharing agreement with the Greens in 2021.

However, the section between Inverness and Nairn – including the town’s long-awaited bypass – is not affected by the review.

Is the work running behind schedule?

Transport Scotland reiterated Ms Gilruth’s comments in late November last year.

A spokesman said: “We continue to progress the statutory process stages for the Inverness to Nairn section.

“As confirmed by the minister for transport in parliament on November 2, we expect to be able to make the orders in the coming weeks.”

Traffic on the A96 between Inverness and Nairn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

In July, a spokeswoman confirmed this had not yet been completed.

It was said the “complex” process was ongoing, but required “intensive work”.

The SNP promised over a decade ago to fully dual the A96 by 2030.

