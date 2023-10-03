Family’s £15k donation in memory of avid walker funds life-saving drone for Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family’s £15k donation in memory of avid walker funds life-saving drone for Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team

Norman Pitcairn's widow said it was 'only fitting' to 'give something back'.

By Bailey Moreton
Norman Pitcairn and Louie Pitcairn on a hike in the Highlands. The pair were frequent visitors and fond of the Cairngorm area. Image: Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team.
Norman Pitcairn and Louie Pitcairn on a hike in the Highlands. The pair were frequent visitors and fond of the Cairngorm area. Image: Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team have purchased a top-of-the-range drone thanks to a £15,000 donation in memory of an avid walker.

Norman and Louie Pitcairn, from Galloway, spent several holidays walking the hills, taking their caravan to Glenmore or staying at their timeshare in Dalfaber or Lochanhully.

Following Norman’s death, his widow Louie said it was “only fitting” to “give something back to the area in which we enjoyed so many happy times.”

The “impressive” drone is set to be used to search for missing hikers and has a 200x zoom lens and a thermal camera to allow searches at night.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team’s new DJI M30T drone. Image: Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team.

Those features will make the drone useful in two or three-day searches when a helicopter isn’t available.

The DJI M30T can cover large distances and access dangerous areas where technical rescues may be required, like when someone is stuck on a cliff face or in an area where there is an avalanche risk.

Iain Cornfoot, a team leader with the rescue team, said: “It kind of coincided with that new style of drone coming out, which was better suited for us to use, in terms of its weatherproofness and the types of things we need.”

He added: “It was effectively something we probably couldn’t have funded ourselves without someone coming forward and donating that kind of money.”

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue couldn’t have afforded life-saving drone without donation

The generous donation also allowed the team to upgrade the drone to have two controllers, buy more batteries and fund some extra training and IT equipment needed to help the team get the drone in the skies.

It’s already been used in a search and rescue operation on Skye.

Norman was an avid outdoorsman and rugby player.

His wife Louie said on Facebook: “It seems only fitting to so it gives me pleasure to donate money to purchase this drone in Norman’s memory.

“I know he would approve and as his niece said: ‘It’s nice to know that Uncle Norman in spirit, is flying high helping to save the lives of others.'”

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team added in the Facebook post: “CMRT would like to extend many thanks to the Pitcairn family, this technology will help us invaluably on rescues and could help save someone’s life one day.”

The organisation is run by volunteers and celebrated its 60-year anniversary earlier this year.

