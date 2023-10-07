Orkney library book returned after nearly 50 years out on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Orkney library book returned after nearly 50 years out on loan

Tomatoes for Everyone was out on loan while Edward Heath was Prime Minister in the UK.

By Ross Hempseed
The book was returned to the Orkney Library.
The book was returned to the Orkney Library. Image: Orkney Library.

Staff at Orkney Library were stunned when a library book was returned after being on loan for nearly 50 years.

Tomatoes For Everyone by Frank W. Allerton was loaned out to a library patron on January 21, 1974.

Loaned out by the then Orkney County Library, the book gives tips on growing tomatoes and had previously been out on loan eight times before dating back to 1969.

The book dates back to 1958, and this specific copy has only just been returned to the library after nearly 50 years.

The book was on loan from 1974 until 2023. Image: Orkney Library.

According to Orkney Library, the book was kept in a box, which had moved house several times, keeping the copy in “excellent condition”.

Similar copies of the book are being sold on Amazon for £79, making it a prized copy.

In a post to social media Orkney Library noted that they did not charge any return fees for the book nor were they even looking for it.

The library book was returned after nearly 50 years

The library say they wished the person had returned it after January 2024, so they could say the book had been on loan for more than 50 years.

Some quick math reveals the book became overdue when Edward Heath was Prime Minister and the Watergate scandal had yet to happen.

A library spokesman explained the process of loaning out a book back in 1974.

He said: “I can confirm that books would have been issued using a manual card system in 1974, where a small record card kept in a pocket attached to each book, would have been taken from the book and put with the borrower’s membership ticket.

“This would have been filed, in alphabetized and dated filing cabinets, along with all other books on loan at any given time, in hundreds or possibly thousands of drawers full of record cards.

“Very labour-intensive activity for library staff back in the day. The borrower, much the same as today, would have had the return date stamped in the label of the book.”

Conversation