Highland neighbours hit out over Stella McCartney’s £5 million coastal mansion plan

A row has broken out over a planning application for a Highland house from fashion designer Stella McCartney and her husband.

Residents even say Stella – the daughter of Beatles frontman Paul and wife Linda McCartney – has put forward plans on a public right of way in Lochailort in an area that does not belong to her.

Plans were lodged for an area of land at Commando Rock, Glenelg with Highland Council for a modernist mansion on February 6 by architects acting on behalf of Mr A Willis, Stella’s husband.

A meaningful start on an existing planning application was made some years ago and a concrete outline for a former approved application for a “modest home” was started before 2021.

However, the application lodged in February is for a large house over three levels with a number of connected rooms and buildings.

Commenting on the new application, residents have raised a number of concerns including those about wildlife, cutting down mature Scots Pine trees and access to a path to an area known locally as the Sandy Bay or Secret Beach.

Where is the Stella McCartney house proposed in the Highlands?

Commando Rock is at Roshven, near Glenuig in Lochailort, 35 miles from Fort William.

Commando Rock was named more than 50 years ago as there were still several improvised ladders leaning against an imposing rock outcrop, made from felled pine trees.

These were created during Commando training in the Second World War to scale the dramatic outcrop called “Crag of the Sparrow Hawk”.

Planning permission for a four-bedroom house and a detached garage was part of the sale, advertised in July 2021.

The plans lodged by Brown and Brown Architects propose erecting a modern split-level home that mirrors the landscape around it.

In papers, the applicant said: “It is felt that the form of the building would create an unashamedly contemporary, yet complimentary, addition within the wider area, which possesses buildings of varying architectural style, both traditional and modern in nature.”

The roof will be seeded with grasses and heather from the site.

Fears over wildlife and access

However, comments on Highland Council’s planning portal show that there is a strength of feeling against the plans.

Julia Gladwin from Munlochy asks: “Will access to the beach, east of their property, be guaranteed? There is an otter holt on the knoll where the proposed house will be.”

Jean Langhorne from Glenuig, said: “This is a popular local walk, with old and established footpaths to this small hidden beach and any restrictions on accessing it on foot will meet with serious opposition from the residents of Roshven, as well as the significant number of holiday-makers to this area.”

Dr Peter Langhorne wrote: “I do not oppose (in principle) a modest, sympathetically designed house on that site. This proposal does not meet those criteria.

‘Path used by locals and visitors’

Alison Payne from the local area, wrote: “There is a discrepancy with sale particulars of the last two sales in which the site boundary skirts only the west side of Sandy Bay. The location plan for the latest development shows the entire bay enclosed by the site. Has this land recently been acquired by the applicant?

“The path down to and across the bay is used frequently by local residents and visitors. I would object if this proposal was to deny access to a long-established recreational route.”

Professional wildlife conservationist Sam Seccombe wrote: “I believe this new enlarged modern dwelling will spoil the natural beauty of this landscape and become a carbuncle on the bluff, clearly visible by both day and night due to its prominent positioning and large illuminated windows.

