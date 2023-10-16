Investigation launched over Flying Scotsman collision in Aviemore

An investigation has been launched after the Flying Scotsman collided with a set of stationary passenger coaches at Aviemore.

The incident happened at 6.05pm on September 29, resulting in injuries to passengers with two people being taken to hospital in Inverness.

No rail vehicles were derailed as a result of the accident, although some damage was caused to the vehicles involved.

Low-speed Flying Scotsman shunt

The collision was slow, with the vehicles crashing into each other at approximately 7 mph.

The part of Aviemore station where the collision happened is operated by the Strathspey Railway, which is a heritage railway.

A spokesman for the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has said a full investigation will take place to find out the sequence of events leading up to the accident.

He said: “Our investigation will seek to identify the sequence of events leading up to the accident.

“It will also consider the actions of those involved and anything that may have influenced them, the management of the railway staff involved in the accident, including their training and competence.”

He continued: “The method of operation in use when the collision occurred and the policies and procedures in place for managing such operations, the extent and type of any injuries and damage caused, and how they occurred and any underlying management factors.”

The RAIB is independent of any investigation by the railway industry or by the industry’s regulator, the Office of Rail and Road.