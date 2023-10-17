Baby boy dies in hospital after being rescued from Loch Broom

A baby boy has died in hospital after being rescued from the water at Loch Broom.

The child was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment. Police say he was pronounced dead a short time later.

It is understood an investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances. However, the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Emergency services were made aware of “a person in the water” near the harbour at about 1.30pm on Monday.

Three coastguard rescue teams were dispatched to the pier area from Ullapool, Achiltibuie and Inverness.

They were assisted by the Lochinver lifeboat crew and the coastguard rescue helicopter from Stornoway.

Police, harbour authorities and paramedics were also in attendance.

Two people were rescued from the water and taken to Raigmore Hospital by ambulance, alongside a third person.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 1.20pm on Monday October 16 we were called to a report of a person in the water at Ullapool Harbour, Shore Street in Ullapool.

“Emergency services attended and a baby boy was rescued from the water.

“The baby was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness by air ambulance. He was pronounced dead a short time later.”

She added: “An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“However, the death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”