New Nessie sighting described as the ‘clearest evidence of monster’s existence this year’

The latest reported sighting of Nessie has been described as the “clearest evidence” the beloved monster exists.

The Loch Ness Centre has shared images captured by a visitor earlier this month of something “mysterious” he saw in the loch.

John Howie watched the creature, which he estimated to be about 12 to 15 feet long, move slowly towards the trees before disappearing.

His reported sighting at about 5pm on Sunday, October 8, has been described as the clearest evidence so far this year of Nessie’s existence.

Paul Nixon, general manager of the Loch Ness Centre, said: “At the Loch Ness Centre we love hearing about these encounters with Nessie, which add to the phenomenon boasting over 1,000 eyewitness accounts and recorded sightings, alongside lots of unexplained evidence.

“At the Loch Ness Centre, guests can hear real people’s stories, discover artefacts, and listen to scientific debate on the existence of Nessie, to help them make their own mind up on images such as this.”

The Loch Ness Monster, better know as Nessie, has become a household name and drawn millions to her waters over the years with the first recorded sighting in 1933.

Hundreds of volunteers took part in the largest surface area search of the Loch Ness in 50 years this summer to try and catch a glimpse of the Scottish monster.

The popular event, organised by the Loch Ness Centre, resulted in numerous potential sightings and strange noises recorded from the depths of the water.