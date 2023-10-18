New Nessie sighting described as the ‘clearest evidence of monster’s existence this year’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

New Nessie sighting described as the ‘clearest evidence of monster’s existence this year’

The Loch Ness Centre has shared the most recent sighting of the Scottish monster.

By Ellie Milne
Sighting of Loch Ness monster
A visitor captured a shot of "Nessie" earlier this month. Image: Loch Ness Centre/John Howie.

The latest reported sighting of Nessie has been described as the “clearest evidence” the beloved monster exists.

The Loch Ness Centre has shared images captured by a visitor earlier this month of something “mysterious” he saw in the loch.

John Howie watched the creature, which he estimated to be about 12 to 15 feet long,  move slowly towards the trees before disappearing.

His reported sighting at about 5pm on Sunday, October 8, has been described as the clearest evidence so far this year of Nessie’s existence.

Zoomed in image of Nessie
A closer look at John Howie’s photos of “Nessie”. Image: Loch Ness Centre/John Howie.

Paul Nixon, general manager of the Loch Ness Centre, said: “At the Loch Ness Centre we love hearing about these encounters with Nessie, which add to the phenomenon boasting over 1,000 eyewitness accounts and recorded sightings, alongside lots of unexplained evidence.

“At the Loch Ness Centre, guests can hear real people’s stories, discover artefacts, and listen to scientific debate on the existence of Nessie, to help them make their own mind up on images such as this.”

People on their way out on Loch Ness to search for Nessie in August
Nessie hunters on their way out on Loch Ness to search for the beloved monster in August. Image: Jasperimage.

The Loch Ness Monster, better know as Nessie, has become a household name and drawn millions to her waters over the years with the first recorded sighting in 1933.

Hundreds of volunteers took part in the largest surface area search of the Loch Ness in 50 years this summer to try and catch a glimpse of the Scottish monster.

The popular event, organised by the Loch Ness Centre, resulted in numerous potential sightings and strange noises recorded from the depths of the water.

Nessie hunters claim possible sighting at biggest Loch Ness Monster search in 50 years

More from Highlands & Islands

Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin
Chris Packham presenting new wildlife show near Loch Ness
Isabelle Bain of Griais, Lewis, with the Mary C MacNiven Memorial Salver and the Mr and Mrs Archibald Macdonald Memorial Trophy in the qualifying competitions for the Gold Medal.
Three north singers set their sights on gold ahead of the Mods Gold Medal…
Finlay Maclennan sitting at a desk with a computer
'We owe it to ourselves': The story behind the islands with 72% of Scotland's…
An LNER train crossing the Forth Bridge
'No trains north': Operator cancels ALL services to region ahead of Storm Babet
Alex Duguid, centre, with high school pupils. The image was captured as part of The P&J's Pearl Murray Youth Project for Guide Dogs.
275 years of The P&J supporting communities in the north and north-east
Fishing boats tied up in Lerwick harbour.
'Both boats could have sunk': Shetland skippers call on authorities to act over 'unacceptable…
Aibhlin McGregor-Beaton holding her trophy.
Western Isles singer wins gold as nine-week-old brother fights meningitis in hospital
Winner of the An Commun Gaidhealach silver pendant, Isla Duke of the Falkirk and Alasdair Iain MacAoidh from Ardnamurchan, winner of the An Commun Gaidhealach Kilt Pin.
Ardnamurchan singer wins An Comunn Gaidhealach silver kilt pin at the Royal National Mod
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Curry admitted threatening behaviour that distressed a 14-year-old girl on a train Picture shows; Liam Curry. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 17/10/2023
Inverness man's threatening behaviour on train left 14-year-old girl in tears
Daviot House Award Winners
Special recognition awards for Inverness care home staff after wildfire heroics

Conversation