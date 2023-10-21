Storm Babet: Caithness and Sutherland at ‘high risk’ of flooding as parts of A9 swamped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Storm Babet: Caithness and Sutherland at ‘high risk’ of flooding as parts of A9 swamped

Experts have warned of rising water levels in the far north.

By Ben Hendry
Waves crashing into Wick Bay as Storm Babet batters Caithness and Sutherland.
Waves crashing into Wick Bay as Storm Babet batters Caithness and Sutherland. Supplied image

Experts have warned that parts of Caithness and Sutherland are at “high risk” of flooding as Storm Babet intensifies across the far north.

Flooding guru for the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa), Vincent Fitzsimmons, urged caution as the wild weather enters its third day.

While Aberdeenshire and Angus have suffered the brunt of Babet so far, he advised that Caithness and Sutherland are now also among the “highest risk areas”.

Waves in Wick as Storm Babet has sparked fears for homes and roads across Caithness and Sutherland. Supplied image

“The rivers have begun to rise in these areas,” he said.

This, he warned, would come with a “risk of significant flooding to communities and transport routes like the A9”.

Already today a stretch of the trunk route between Tomich and Alness has been sealed off after becoming submerged.

Which parts of Caithness are most at risk from Storm Babet?

An amber alert has been issued for both of the far north counties, with “further heavy and persistent rainfall likely lead to widespread flooding from rivers and surface water”.

The warning adds: “Property flooding and severe disruption to travel and infrastructure is possible.

“Very rough seas are an additional hazard expected; this could lead to spray and wave overtopping, which could exacerbate flooding problems in the lower reaches of rivers.”

Gigantic waves at Wick. Supplied image

Warning of rising river levels

The Sepa website shows that Strath Oykel, near Lairg, is a major source of concern.

Experts fear it is likely to burst its banks, flooding fields between Oykel Bridge and Inveroykel Bailey Bridge.

The site states: “The river level is still rising and rainfall is expected to continue throughout the day.”

A flood warning has also been issued for Strath Carron, near Ardgay.

And it’s understood that residents on Thurso’s Millbank Road are worried about rising water levels swamping their homes.

‘Heaviest rain forecast for Caithness and Sutherland’

Mr Fitzsimmons said northern Scotland “remains in a very challenging flooding situation throughout Saturday and into Sunday”.

He added: “The heaviest rain is forecast for Caithness and Sutherland, where there is a significant risk.”

He urged people to keep an eye on the Sepa website for updates.

Storm Babet live updates: Aberdeenshire residents warned ‘do not travel’ as flooding causes major disruption

Conversation