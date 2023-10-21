Storm Babet: Caithness and Sutherland at ‘high risk’ of flooding as parts of A9 swamped

Experts have warned that parts of Caithness and Sutherland are at “high risk” of flooding as Storm Babet intensifies across the far north.

Flooding guru for the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa), Vincent Fitzsimmons, urged caution as the wild weather enters its third day.

While Aberdeenshire and Angus have suffered the brunt of Babet so far, he advised that Caithness and Sutherland are now also among the “highest risk areas”.

“The rivers have begun to rise in these areas,” he said.

This, he warned, would come with a “risk of significant flooding to communities and transport routes like the A9”.

Already today a stretch of the trunk route between Tomich and Alness has been sealed off after becoming submerged.

#A9 Tomich – photo to show the extent of the flooding. Our teams are on site monitoring the levels of flood water #StormBabet @trafficscotland #StaySafe https://t.co/ZoXpHAvXIj pic.twitter.com/JNaMmUN9ux — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) October 21, 2023

Which parts of Caithness are most at risk from Storm Babet?

An amber alert has been issued for both of the far north counties, with “further heavy and persistent rainfall likely lead to widespread flooding from rivers and surface water”.

The warning adds: “Property flooding and severe disruption to travel and infrastructure is possible.

“Very rough seas are an additional hazard expected; this could lead to spray and wave overtopping, which could exacerbate flooding problems in the lower reaches of rivers.”

Warning of rising river levels

The Sepa website shows that Strath Oykel, near Lairg, is a major source of concern.

Experts fear it is likely to burst its banks, flooding fields between Oykel Bridge and Inveroykel Bailey Bridge.

The site states: “The river level is still rising and rainfall is expected to continue throughout the day.”

A flood warning has also been issued for Strath Carron, near Ardgay.

And it’s understood that residents on Thurso’s Millbank Road are worried about rising water levels swamping their homes.

‘Heaviest rain forecast for Caithness and Sutherland’

Mr Fitzsimmons said northern Scotland “remains in a very challenging flooding situation throughout Saturday and into Sunday”.

He added: “The heaviest rain is forecast for Caithness and Sutherland, where there is a significant risk.”

He urged people to keep an eye on the Sepa website for updates.