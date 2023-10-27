Father of missing Finn Creaney fears the worst after son’s rucksack is found at Loch Naver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Father of missing Finn Creaney fears the worst after son’s rucksack is found at Loch Naver

The family believes the 33-year-old survival instructor attempted to swim in Loch Naver but fear he didn’t make it.

By Michelle Henderson
Finn was last seen in March 2022 as he embarked on a hike from Loch Naver to Golspie.
Finn was last seen in March 2022 as he embarked on a hike from Loch Naver to Golspie. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.

The father of missing hillwalker Finn Creaney says they are “preparing for the worst” after their son’s backpack is found on the banks of Loch Naver.

Mark Creaney posted a short video on TikTok this evening to update followers on the latest developments; 18-month on from his son’s disappearance.

Finn was last seen in March 2022 as he embarked on a hike from Loch Naver to Golspie.

His family have vowed to never give up hope as they remain determined to “bring our boy home.”

Mark Creaney pictured with his son Finn.
Mark Creaney pictured with his son Finn. Image: Creaney family.

However, his father says they are fearing the worst in light of recent developments.

‘We fear that he may not have made the swim’

In his latest address, his father confirmed his son’s rucksack had been found on the banks of the Highland loch two weeks ago.

The family now believes the 33-year-old survival instructor attempted to swim in the loch but fear he didn’t make it.

In the one-minute 54-second clip, he said: “As you know Finn went missing 18 months ago on his hike from Loch Naver to Golspie and despite searching the hills for all that time, we found no clues to him being there.

“That was until two weeks ago when a couple of deer stalkers on their way to Altnaharra came across Finn’s rucksack at the side of Loch Naver.

“Upon closer inspection of the rucksack and its belongings and a few other items, that I can’t really get into, we now believe that Finn attempted to swim the loch, in order to cut his journey time somewhat to the coast.

“Finn is a really strong swimmer and a good wild swimmer but for some reasons, we don’t know about, we fear that he may not have made the swim.

“Police divers were down last week searching the area where the rucksack was found, as a possible start point, and they came up with nothing.”

Finn was last seen on March 25 last year after being dropped off to begin a walk around Loch Naver.

He was spotted on the B873 public road in Sutherland, where it is believed he began his trek around the loch before heading south to Golspie.

A multi-agency search operation was launched to locate him however, their efforts proved unsuccessful.

Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney pictured with his wife Lucy.
Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney, pictured with his wife Lucy, became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance. Image: Creaney family.

‘We need him home’

Since his disappearance, his father has repeatedly hiked into the Highlands wilderness in an effort to trace him.

Mr Creaney has vowed to continue searching until he finds out what happened.

He says the latest news has come as a real shock to Finn’s family and loved ones.

He added: “This is just a real blow to Finn’s family and everybody that cares about Finn and everybody that loves him. Unfortunately, we are preparing ourselves for the worst, but I’ll keep you updated, hopefully, as things go along.

“As always, we are determined to bring our boy home to us. We need him home.”

