Police were called earlier this morning after two cars crashed on the A9, just before Kessock Bridge, in Inverness.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed the incident to the P&J: “We received a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A9, Kessock Bridge around 9am on Monday, October 30, 2023.”

The press officer continued: “According to the information I have at the moment, there are no reports of injuries.”

