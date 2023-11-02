Summer Isles: Cottages revamp is latest stage of hedge fund tycoon’s ‘global destination’ dream for Wicker Man island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Summer Isles: Cottages revamp is latest stage of hedge fund tycoon’s ‘global destination’ dream for Wicker Man island

In 2017, English hedge fund mogul Ian Wace purchased Tanera Mor for around £1.7 million.

By Sean McAngus
Tanera Mor.
Tanera Mor.

New life will be given to two traditional cottages in the next step of a multi-millionaire’s vision to transform Tanera Mor.

In 2017, English hedge fund mogul Ian Wace purchased the largest of the Summer Isles, off the west coast, for £1.7 million.

The island, lying off the Coigach peninsula near Achiltibuie, is now the hub of Summer Isles Enterprises.

The island provided inspiration for the horror film The Wicker Man.

Mr Wace is overseeing major work which could turn the island into an idyllic retreat which can host up to 60 paying guests.

Tanera Mor provided inspiration for film The Wicker Man. Image: Studio Canal/Shutterstock

What is happening to the two cottages?

Earlier this week, Highland Council gave their approval to changes to the cottages on the island.

Reynolds Architecture Limited represented the organisation.

Rosslyn Cottage in Tanera Mor pictured in the distance.

Summer Isles Enterprises Limited will demolish the old extension to two-storey Rosslyn Cottage to make way for a new timber single storey one.

Changes will include two traditional style dormer windows on the rear and a style pitched roofed canopy across the front entrance.

Drawing impression of changes to Rosslyn Cottage.

Communal living space for guests inside cottage

Fuschia Cottage pictured.

Meanwhile at Fuschia Cottage, extensions will be removed.

This is to make way for a new 1¾ storey extension onto the gable, and a largely glazed single storey extension onto the west elevation.

The cottage will form communal living space for guests on the island but will have no bedrooms.

Therefore will not be used as a house.

Drawing impression of transformation of Fuschia Cottage.

The existing garage style outbuilding will be converted to form additional living space.

It will also be rebuilt to create living and kitchen space.

Tanera Mor history

The project started in April 2017 and currently employs more than 100 people.

Mr Wace’s dream is to provide a unique experience and high level of service to visiting clients to the island.

The island was once a port for herring fishing and suffered during the decline of the industry.

In 1881, no fewer than 118 people lived on Tanera Mor and all left by 1931.

A ‘global destination’, a planning row and a REALLY big shed: Latest on multi-millionaire’s six-year vision to transform Wicker Man island

Conversation