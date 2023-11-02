Summer Isles: Cottages revamp is latest stage of hedge fund tycoon’s ‘global destination’ dream for Wicker Man island

New life will be given to two traditional cottages in the next step of a multi-millionaire’s vision to transform Tanera Mor.

In 2017, English hedge fund mogul Ian Wace purchased the largest of the Summer Isles, off the west coast, for £1.7 million.

The island, lying off the Coigach peninsula near Achiltibuie, is now the hub of Summer Isles Enterprises.

The island provided inspiration for the horror film The Wicker Man.

Mr Wace is overseeing major work which could turn the island into an idyllic retreat which can host up to 60 paying guests.

What is happening to the two cottages?

Earlier this week, Highland Council gave their approval to changes to the cottages on the island.

Reynolds Architecture Limited represented the organisation.

Summer Isles Enterprises Limited will demolish the old extension to two-storey Rosslyn Cottage to make way for a new timber single storey one.

Changes will include two traditional style dormer windows on the rear and a style pitched roofed canopy across the front entrance.

Communal living space for guests inside cottage

Meanwhile at Fuschia Cottage, extensions will be removed.

This is to make way for a new 1¾ storey extension onto the gable, and a largely glazed single storey extension onto the west elevation.

The cottage will form communal living space for guests on the island but will have no bedrooms.

Therefore will not be used as a house.

The existing garage style outbuilding will be converted to form additional living space.

It will also be rebuilt to create living and kitchen space.

Tanera Mor history

The project started in April 2017 and currently employs more than 100 people.

Mr Wace’s dream is to provide a unique experience and high level of service to visiting clients to the island.

The island was once a port for herring fishing and suffered during the decline of the industry.

In 1881, no fewer than 118 people lived on Tanera Mor and all left by 1931.

