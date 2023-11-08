In numbers: Western Isles to face highest energy bill increases in the UK, experts say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In numbers: Western Isles to face highest energy bill increases in the UK, experts say

Some households in the Western Isles may see their energy bills go up by over £250.

By Eve McLachlan
Money sits in front of a smart merter on a household table.
Energy UK says areas with more off-grid households have been hit the hardest by the loss of the Energy Bill Support Scheme. Photo: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock

Statistics from Energy UK show that energy bills on the Western Isles are set to rise by almost ten times the national average.

The trade association Energy UK have announced their estimates of how much homeowners’ energy bills will rise this winter, compared to last year.

They have calculated that households in the Western Isles will see their energy bills rise by an average of £227.

That’s the biggest increase in the UK.

Energy UK’s findings highlight the struggles households in the Western Isles will face this winter.

The area is already known to have the highest rate of fuel poverty in Scotland.

An island divide?

The three constituencies likely to face the highest energy bill increases this winter all contain Scotland’s island communities.

Orkney and Shetland residents are predicted to see an average rise of £219.

Households in Ross, Skye and Lochaber are facing a £206 increase.

In contrast, all three constituencies who are due to see the biggest decrease in their bills are in the South of England.

There is a pattern to who is coming out on top, says Energy UK’s Katie Alexander. But it might not be what you would expect.

“Households who consume less energy will spend more on energy this winter than last compared to households who consume more energy, because of the fixed government support that has been withdrawn,” she says.

The government’s Energy Bill Support Scheme gave every household £400 towards last winter’s energy bills.

“We think that one factor for the constituencies [with the highest increases] is a high number of off-grid properties,” Katie says. “As relatively low energy users, they are more affected by the absence of the £400 support.”

‘Immediate action is needed’

Of course, energy bills will vary from household to household.

But Energy UK’s findings show that even the areas of the Western Isles with the lowest increases are still likely to see their bills go up by around three times the overall UK average.

Those hit the hardest, meanwhile, may face increases of over £250.

Angus McCormack, Chair of the Western Isles Anti-Poverty Action Group, called the figures “really shocking”.

“Immediate action is needed to remedy this appalling situation or at least go some way to mitigating the impact on families already struggling.”

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan also spoke out in response to the findings.

“I am hearing more and more often from constituents who can only afford to heat one room of their home, or are unable to turn their heating on at all due to impossibly high charges,” he said, calling the situation “unacceptable”.

“The UK Government must take action to ensure our energy system is fit for purpose and fair,” he said.

Conversation