Man, 83, dies after quad bike incident in Shetland

An 83-year-old man has died following an incident involving a quad bike in Shetland.

Emergency services were called to the Sand Voe area of the island at about 1.15pm on Friday.

Police attended the scene alongside the coastguard helicopter from Shetland.

The incident involved one vehicle, a quad bike, and took place on land near Sand Voe which is located at the northernmost point of the mainland.

The man, who was 83-years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Investigation into man’s death

Officers have now launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “About 1.15pm on Friday, 3 November, 2023, we were called to a report of an incident involving a quad bike on land near Sand Voe, Shetland.

“Emergency services attended and 83–year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”