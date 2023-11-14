Loch Linnhe Hotel in Fort William to be auctioned before Christmas after no buyer found

A hotel on the banks of Loch Linnhe is to be auctioned after failing to attract a buyer.

Loch Linnhe House, in Fort William, has a guide price of £599,000 and will go under the hammer on December 14.

The 23-bedroom property was last open to guests in 2020 and has failed to attract a buyer since it went on the market in May 2022.

Marketed by Auction House as a “unique development opportunity”, the former three-star hotel is being sold with approved planning permission for 14 luxury apartments.

The planning permission is in place until 2024 and allows for the demolition of all existing buildings, plus the construction of two new detached buildings, each comprising seven two-bedroom holiday apartments.

Less than a five-minute drive from Fort William town centre, the location is being advertised as “a perfect base” for discovering the Scottish Highlands.

An Auction House spokesperson said: “Described as the ‘outdoor capital of the UK’, the area is world famous for its huge range of sporting and recreational activities, including two of Scotland’s five ski resorts.

“Just a stone’s throw from one of the highest mountains in the British Isles, Loch Linnhe House boasts awe-inspiring views and countless adventures right on its doorstep.

“With its prime location and full planning permission already in place, this remarkable property presents an outstanding development opportunity.”