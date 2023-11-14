Loch Linnhe Hotel in Fort William to be auctioned before Christmas after no buyer found

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Loch Linnhe Hotel in Fort William to be auctioned before Christmas after no buyer found

The prestigious property has been on the market since May 2022.

By Louise Glen
Loch Linnhe House, a 23-bedroom hotel in Fort William, is being auctioned after failing to attract a buyer. Image: Auction House.
Loch Linnhe House, a 23-bedroom hotel in Fort William, is being auctioned after failing to attract a buyer. Image: Auction House.

A hotel on the banks of Loch Linnhe is to be auctioned after failing to attract a buyer.

Loch Linnhe House, in Fort William, has a guide price of £599,000 and will go under the hammer on December 14.

The 23-bedroom property was last open to guests in 2020 and has failed to attract a buyer since it went on the market in May 2022.

Loch Linnhe House hotel on the banks of Loch Linnhe in Fort William.
After 18 months on the open market Loch Linnhe Hotel in Fort William will be auctioned before Christmas. Image: Auction House.

Marketed by Auction House as a “unique development opportunity”, the former three-star hotel is being sold with approved planning permission for 14 luxury apartments.

The planning permission is in place until 2024 and allows for the demolition of all existing buildings, plus the construction of two new detached buildings, each comprising seven two-bedroom holiday apartments.

Less than a five-minute drive from Fort William town centre, the location is being advertised as “a perfect base” for discovering the Scottish Highlands.

An Auction House spokesperson said: “Described as the ‘outdoor capital of the UK’, the area is world famous for its huge range of sporting and recreational activities, including two of Scotland’s five ski resorts.

Loch Linnhe Hotel is located to the south of Fort William in the heart of Lochaber. The picture shows the landscape of Lochaber.
Loch Linnhe Hotel is located south of Fort William. Image: Sandy McCook.

“Just a stone’s throw from one of the highest mountains in the British Isles, Loch Linnhe House boasts awe-inspiring views and countless adventures right on its doorstep.

“With its prime location and full planning permission already in place, this remarkable property presents an outstanding development opportunity.”

More from Highlands & Islands

The plans have sparked a debate online
Supersized response to McDonald's plans to open in Aviemore
2
Ross MacGillivray.
Police launch murder probe after death of 36-year-old Inverness dad
Inverness will see a more traditional Hogmanay this New Year as the council announced the Red Hot Highland Fling will be replaced by a Ceilidh. Picture: Paul Campbell
Start time, entry fee and acts: All you need to know as Inverness 'returns…
Rescue of Fiona the lonliest sheep beamed around the world.
Fiona the world's loneliest sheep becomes 'bigger than Dolly'
The clock at the Eastgate shopping centre in Inverness
Is Father Time catching up with Eastgate clock as fault silences city landmark?
Doug Duguid, chief executive officer of Aurora Energy Services.
Inverness-based energy transition firm Aurora joins freeport group
Mocean Energy's Blue X wave power converter.
Orkney wave power firm Mocean Energy secures £2.7 million cash boost
Inverness Justice Centre
'Just arrest me': Drug-driver's invitation to police after being found with pipe and grinder…
Santa Express on the Strathspey line
Festive train to return to the Highlands this Christmas
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a church paedophile and a vomit assault