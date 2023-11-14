Fancy living next to a world-famous distillery? Seven bedroom house in Glenlivet goes on sale

A seven-bedroom home next to the world-famous Glenlivet Distillery has gone on sale.

The four-bathroom house at Ballindalloch has been used as a short-term holiday let, but sellers say it could be turned into a stately family home.

The property is situated on the outskirts of the world famous Glenlivet Distillery in Ballindalloch. The site produces single malt Scotch whisky and is the oldest legal distillery in Scotland.

It was founded in 1824 and has operated almost continuously since.

House offers access to vast swathes of the Highlands

Agents describe the house as a “haven” for outdoor enthusiasts, adjacent to the Cairngorms National Park, near the Lecht Ski Centre, and close to the River Avon and River Livet.

The central hub of the house is the large kitchen with a long dining table that can seat up to 14 people.

The house has grounds of its own, with a garden and trees covering around 0.24 acres.

Also outside the house are multiple patios, one of which houses an undercover hot tub.

There is also a wood store and timber shed.

The property is up for sale for offers starting at £365,000.