New speed limit zones agreed for Orkney’s Finstown

Councillors agree to extensions of 30mph and part-time 20mph zones

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Finstown traffic
Extended speed limit zones for Finstown have finally been upon.

New and extended speed limit zones are to be introduced in Orkney’s Finstown.

However, following some debate, Orkney councillors didn’t fully support the extension of a 30mph speed limit on one particular stretch of road.

They agreed it would be too long and would actually “impede safe driving”.

The measures are part of a wave of traffic calming measures which were deemed necessary after the community brought concerns about vehicles speeding through the town to the local authority in 2021.

However, proposals for which measures should be put in place – and in what order – have bounced back and forth between Orkney Islands Council committees since September last year.

Previous estimates have put the cost of installing the new speed limits at £40,000. The council had hoped this would come through a cycling, walking, and safer routes grant.

This week saw councillors on the Development and Infrastructure committee consider proposals to extend 30mph and part-time 20mph limits on the three main roads leading into and out of the village.

Hopes that extending speed limit zones will quell traffic woes in Finstown

However, the committee members disagreed with the length of one of these extensions.
The extension of the part-time 20mph zones agreed by the committee are:

  • From the A966 road from its junction with the A965 for 518 metre
  • The A965 from its junction with the A966 in an easterly direction for 215 metres.
  • The A965 from its junction with the A966 in a westerly direction for 290 metres

The 30mph zone extensions recommended by officers and agreed by the committee are:

  • At the A966, from the existing 30 mph speed limit for 600 metres.
  • At the Old Finstown Road from the existing 30 mph speed limit for 200 metres

A third 30mph zone extension was also proposed. However, the committee members felt it was too long.

The original proposal said the 30mph speed limit on the A965, on the east side of the town should be extended by 675 metres, to a property called Marsdene.

However, the committee members disagreed with the length of this particular extension.

Committee chair David Dawson backed the full set of proposals as set out by officers. However, he found no one to second them.

Councillors take issue with length of proposed 30mph speed limit

The proposals only got the go-ahead after council convener Graham Bevan amended the remaining proposal.

He said that the 30mph zone on the Eastern approach to the town, should instead run from the existing speed limit to the east exit of Atlantis Lodges.

