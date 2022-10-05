Orkney council hits the brakes on Finstown speed limit proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Orkney council hits the brakes on Finstown speed limit proposals

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
October 5, 2022, 6:00 am
Finstown traffic
Councillors brought the mooted traffic management changes in Finstown to halt this morning © Orkney photographic 01856873574

Proposals to reduce speed limits in and around Finstown have stalled after Orkney councillors decided the decision should go back to committee.

At a meeting of Orkney council’s full council on Tuesday, council convener Graham Bevan put forward an amendment for the proposals to go back to the Development and Infrastructure committee for “further consideration.”

This was backed unanimously by the other councillors.

This included committee chairman councillor David Dawson.

He said: “I’m quite happy for that to come back to the committee.

“There’s been considerable debate following the meeting and I think we should discuss the options further.

“Plus there’s the public interest as well.”

What happened before now?

On September 6, the councillors on the development and infrastructure committee gave their backing to a raft of changes in Finstown, expected to cost around £40,000.

This came after viewing a 73-page Finstown Traffic Management Study, put together by consultants Systra.

Systra’s report came about as a result of a petition, raising the road safety concerns of the local community.

The changes that had previously got the thumbs-up last month – but have now been halted – included:

• 40mph speed limits being put in place on Old Finstown Road, Heddle Road, and at either side of the village on the A965 Kirkwall to Stromness road

• the 40mph speed limit on the A966 road should be extended

• an existing part-time 20mph limit on the A966 should be extended to cover a section of A965 main road through Finstown

There were also to be upgrades at the existing village gateways, the introduction of speed indication devices, upgrades to existing pedestrian crossings, and the creation of new crossings.

Finally, the original proposals would have also seen the introduction of traffic calming measures.

There would have also been a widening of a section of footway on the road out to Evie.

Did everyone agree?

However, during that original committee meeting, these weren’t to everyone’s liking.

Councillor Duncan Tullock spoke out against them. He said the main thrust of the consultant’s report had been lost.

He felt there should be no changes to the speed limits leading into the town, only within Finstown itself.

Mr Tullock felt that changing the speed limits leading to the town would only result in “ructions in the community.”

Instead, he wanted the proposed 20mph speed limits to be made permanent, rather than part-time.

Citing Systra’s report he also said only 38% of people in the town wanted the traffic calming measures.

The next meeting of the Development and Infrastructure committee is due to be held on November 8.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Gordon & MacPhail sales director David King.
David King: Must UK sales of Scotch continue to suffer from mum and dad…
Strong winds are forecast across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands on Wednesday morning. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Met Office issue yellow warning for strong winds across north and north-east
Picture by SANDY McCOOK various dates CR00 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at the High Court in Inverness during his trial for the murder of Renee MacRae in 1976. Accompanying him is his wife Rosemary.
Renee MacRae killer Bill MacDowell intends to appeal his murder conviction, his lawyer confirms
Nessieland and the Loch Ness Lodge Hotel have gone up for sale. Image: Googlemaps.
Loch Ness Lodge Hotel and Nessieland goes on the market for £2.5 million
The Boat of Garten waste water treatment plant. Picture: Sandy McCook
Causing a stink in Boat of Garten: Councillors reluctantly agree changes to waste treatment…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. NHS worker saves money after 'cutting out coffee, alcohol and chocolate' and eating only local produce for 30 days Picture shows; Alex Armitage. Shetland. Supplied by Alex Armitage Date; Unknown
NHS Shetland worker saves money after 'cutting out coffee, alcohol and chocolate' and eating…
Samantha Kane is the new owner of historic Carbisdale Castle in Sutherland
'Purchasing Carbisdale was spontaneous': Meet London barrister Samatha Kane, who just bought a Scottish…
Zero-C heavy lift ship at sea.
North-east heavy lift company adds weight to Highland green freeport bid
Lerwick harbour’s cruise season closed with the final visit of Nicko Cruises' Vasco De Gama. Image: Liam Slater
Lerwick port bosses upbeat despite cruise ship season falling short of record expectations
Caithness International Science Festival went down a storm with local families.
Caithness Science Festival: Family fun day back with a bang

More from Press and Journal

Dean Emslie has been reported missing from Dundee. Supplied by Police Scotland.
Missing teenager last seen four days ago believed to have travelled to Aberdeen
Jim Walker.
Sir Jim Walker on profits, costs and the former goalie now at the helm…
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Scotland duty is chance for Aberdeen Women youngsters to test themselves against world’s best,…
CR0029744 Aberdeenshire Cup final between Formartine United and Fraserburgh at Harlaw Park, Inverurie Formartine in Red Fraserburgh in White / black Pic shows: Scott Barbour Celebrating Fraserburgh scoring second goal Picture by Paul Glendell 28/07/2021
Fraserburgh striker Scott Barbour closing in on goals record as he celebrates milestone appearance
New Nairn County manager Steven Mackay. Image: Kenny Macleod
New Nairn County boss Steven Mackay targets swift reaction as Inverurie Locos come calling
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre compares Connor Scully to Wayne Rooney after Dundee heroics

Editor's Picks