Two-vehicle crash closes A96 between Inverness and Nairn

The A96 has been closed between Inverness and Nairn in the Highlands due to a two-vehicle collision earlier this evening.

The incident happened just before 7.40pm at Glackton on the Aberdeen to Inverness route, with police currently in attendance and directing traffic.

As well as police, the fire service also attended, with two appliances being sent to the incident from nearby Nairn.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they got the call at 7.39pm and left at around 9pm.