Aberdeen sell initial allocation of 17,000 tickets leaving fans fearing they will miss out on cup final

Aberdeen have already sold around 17,000 tickets for next month’s Viaplay Cup final against Rangers.

Tickets went on sale to supporters with 200 priority points at 8am on Tuesday with the rest going on general sale at 5pm.

Some season ticket holders have taken to social media to air their frustrations at being unable to purchase tickets following huge demand for the showdown with Rangers at Hampden.

The Dons were denied a 50-50 split for the cup final after receiving only 19,500 tickets for the final with Rangers receiving 25,000.

Dons chief executive Alan Burrows posted a message to apologise to supporters who have been unable to secure tickets so far and said season ticket holders will be prioritised when the final 2,500 tickets are released.

He also said the huge demand for tickets was proof that the Dons would likely have sold out their allocation had they been granted a 50-50 split for the match.

He wrote on social media: “I understand that from the tweets and replies, we’ve a lot of frustrated Dandies posting about ViaPlay Cup final tickets.

“We have, at the moment, sold out our INITIAL allocation.

“We have been given up to 19,500 tickets – the first lot of circa 17,000 have gone almost immediately.

“The ticket office set a threshold at 200 points to buy one ticket each then, this afternoon at 5pm, the remainder went on full general sale.

“Although it was for the right reasons, in hindsight, this was an error on our part.

“We should’ve had a second sales period for lesser points before – i.e. 100-199, before full general sale, ensuring there was more control.

“That’s a lesson we’ll learn.

“I take responsibility for that and I am very sorry to those who are currently feeling frustrated.

“The good news is that we are still expecting another approx 2,500 tickets and we will ensure, when we get them, that priority is given to season ticket holders / higher point holders.

“If you have so far missed out on tickets and want to go – please email Ticketoffice@afc.co.uk and the team there will look to sort you out as soon as we receive the additional batch through (we’re putting pressure on SPFL to have these to us asap).

“This does bring into sharp focus our plea to have been given the opportunity to sell out Hampden on a 50/50 split.

“Given we’ve sold 17,000 tickets in just a few short days, I think it’s fair to say there is a high probability we could’ve sold out a 50% share had we been given the chance.”