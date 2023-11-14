Aberdeen sell initial allocation of 17,000 tickets leaving fans fearing they will miss out on cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen sell initial allocation of 17,000 tickets leaving fans fearing they will miss out on cup final

Dons chief executive Alan Burrows apologises to fans after scramble for tickets for Hampden final against Rangers.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen fans at Hampden for the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibernian. Image: SNS
Aberdeen fans at Hampden for the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibernian. Image: SNS

Aberdeen have already sold around 17,000 tickets for next month’s Viaplay Cup final against Rangers.

Tickets went on sale to supporters with 200 priority points at 8am on Tuesday with the rest going on general sale at 5pm.

Some season ticket holders have taken to social media to air their frustrations at being unable to purchase tickets following huge demand for the showdown with Rangers at Hampden.

The Dons were denied a 50-50 split for the cup final after receiving only 19,500 tickets for the final with Rangers receiving 25,000.

Dons chief executive Alan Burrows posted a message to apologise to supporters who have been unable to secure tickets so far and said season ticket holders will be prioritised when the final 2,500 tickets are released.

He also said the huge demand for tickets was proof that the Dons would likely have sold out their allocation had they been granted a 50-50 split for the match.

He wrote on social media: “I understand that from the tweets and replies, we’ve a lot of frustrated Dandies posting about ViaPlay Cup final tickets.

“We have, at the moment, sold out our INITIAL allocation.

“We have been given up to 19,500 tickets – the first lot of circa 17,000 have gone almost immediately.

“The ticket office set a threshold at 200 points to buy one ticket each then, this afternoon at 5pm, the remainder went on full general sale.

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows. Image: Shutterstock. 

“Although it was for the right reasons, in hindsight, this was an error on our part.

“We should’ve had a second sales period for lesser points before – i.e. 100-199, before full general sale, ensuring there was more control.

“That’s a lesson we’ll learn.

“I take responsibility for that and I am very sorry to those who are currently feeling frustrated.

“The good news is that we are still expecting another approx 2,500 tickets and we will ensure, when we get them, that priority is given to season ticket holders / higher point holders.

“If you have so far missed out on tickets and want to go – please email Ticketoffice@afc.co.uk and the team there will look to sort you out as soon as we receive the additional batch through (we’re putting pressure on SPFL to have these to us asap).

“This does bring into sharp focus our plea to have been given the opportunity to sell out Hampden on a 50/50 split.

“Given we’ve sold 17,000 tickets in just a few short days, I think it’s fair to say there is a high probability we could’ve sold out a 50% share had we been given the chance.”

