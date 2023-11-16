Newtonmore family’s Christmas wish for Evelyn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newtonmore family’s Christmas wish for Evelyn

The three-year-old was born with complex health needs and her mum and dad rely on respite care.

By Louise Glen
Evelyn, from Newtonmore is supported by her mum and dad Grace and Tom. The family are also given respite care from Chas.
Newtonmore family Grace, Tom and Evelyn Dennison White. Image: Chas.

When Newtonmore nursery pupil Evelyn was born she suffered from a lack of oxygen and blood flow to the brain that left her with cerebral palsy, severe epilepsy and other complex needs.

Three years on the brave youngster now needs to be tube-fed and is both visually and hearing impaired.

She is the love of her parents’ lives, however they admit that her medical care needs can cause them to “burn out quickly”.

Her mother Grace Dennison White said: “We love Evelyn to bits, but her medical care needs are extremely physically and mentally exhausting, which can cause us to burn out quickly.”

The family are extremely thankful for the support of family, friends, and the charity (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland) CHAS, which offers both respite and holidays for Evelyn, her mum and her dad, Tom.

In fact, Grace says that without the support the family receive from CHAS they would find it hard to get the care they need to live a “normal” family life.

‘Limited respite in the Highlands’

Praising the dedicated support the hospice charity provides for their daughter, the couple have also raised concerns about the lack of respite in the Highlands.

They have been supported by specialist nurses in their own home for the past 18 months, and they regularly enjoy stays at Rachel House Children’s Hospice in Kinross.

Donations to the charity are vital after the charity reported a 25% increase in specialist support requests from families of children with life-shortening conditions.

Grace and Evelyn Dennison White from Newtonmore are asking for donations to Chas this Christmas. They are pictured in front of a Christmas Tree.
Grace and Evelyn Dennison White are asking for donations to Chas this Christmas. Image: Chas.

This year, the charity has launched a Christmas Memories Campaign in a bid to raise £12million to continue to deliver its services.

Grace, who is Evelyn’s full-time carer, said: “There is limited respite in the Highlands and employing carers is extremely difficult due to our location.

“Without CHAS we wouldn’t be able to access any respite support at all which is why we are backing this important campaign.

“We are so grateful for the support from CHAS as it gives my husband Tom and I time together, to rest and reset.”

She continued: “While at Rachel House Evelyn is so well cared for, meaning I can just be her mum and not her nurse, physiotherapist, administrator…

Grace and Evelyn Dennison White from Newtonmore are asking for donations to Chas this Christmas. They are pictured in front of a Christmas Tree and a Santa decoration, Grace is in a Ho Ho Ho Christmas dress and is on her mum's knee.
Grace and Evelyn Dennison White are looking forward to the festive season with a trip to Newtonmore village to catch a glimpse of Santa. Image: Chas.

“When we are there I am finally able to just stop, relax and catch my breath.”

CHAS is a lifeline

As well as Rachel House, the family are given hands-on regular support from the CHAS at Home team who they describe as “an absolute lifeline”.

Grace continued: “The carers are fantastic and such a support to us both physically by giving me a few hours a month to step away from my full-time caring role and also a listening ear and advice on where to turn for any additional support.

“CHAS is also able to support families in so many other ways including discussing financial support, advice and applying for funding through its Family Income Maximisation Service.”

‘Good health’ wish for Evelyn this Christmas

This Christmas, the family are looking forward to a stress-free, quiet time at home together if Evelyn remains well enough.

Grace said: “We hope to watch Santa and the Cairngorm reindeer come through our village, do some Christmas-themed activities and go for nice winter walks together.

“If I had a Christmas wish it would be for good health for Evelyn.

“You worry about a lot of things when you have a child with complex needs which is why we are so grateful to have the support of CHAS not just at Christmas time but throughout the whole year.”

 

Iain McAndrew, a CHAS director, said: “The breadth of support we offer simply would not be possible without our generous supporters who give love and strength to those in the greatest need and we hope that this Christmas people will consider donating what they can to our festive appeal to help us ensure that no-one has to face the death of their child alone.”

To donate to the CHAS Christmas Memories Appeal please visit: www.chas.org.uk/appeal

 

 

