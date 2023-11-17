Renewables giant helps power Kate Forbes roadshows

Europe’s largest renewable power generator is helping north MSP Kate Forbes go on the road to promote green tourism.

Statkraft is now a premier sponsor for Highland Renewables, a partnership between the tourism and renewables sectors.

The ‘world first’ union, announced in August, aims to address the climate emergency and attract tourists seeking more sustainable destinations.

It will also work to improve community benefit from renewables and try to retain and attract people to the area.

Business and community meetings

Ms Forbes helped launch the initiative at her first official engagement as an ambassador for Highland Tourism Community Interest Company (HTCIC).

Statkraft is providing specific support for the former finance secretary and SNP leadership candidate to host a series of roadshows in the new year.

The events are being held with business and community leaders across the region to discuss growing the Highland economy.

They will involve leaders from renewables and tourism, as well as whisky, heritage and other sectors.

Kate Forbes said: “It is only in working together and having a conversation about how we can grow the Highland economy that our aspirations for prosperity can be met.

“This commitment from Statkraft is very welcome as it ensures that conversation will now go across the region via the roadshows.

“I am delighted to be taking part and excited at the prospect of hearing the thoughts and ideas of business and community leaders.”

Iain Robertson, head of Statkraft Scotland, added: “Bringing together the renewable energy and tourism sectors is a world first and will surely be good for the Highland economy.

Ground-breaking work

“The work being delivered by Highland Tourism CIC is ground-breaking and we’re pleased to be playing our part in making it all happen.”

Yvonne Crook, chair of Highland Tourism CIC, says Statkraft’s commitment guarantees the delivery of the roadshows.

“Business and community leaders will play a key role in the roadshows and we thank Statkraft for their essential support.”