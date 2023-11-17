Renewables giant helps power Kate Forbes roadshows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Renewables giant helps power Kate Forbes roadshows

Statkraft has become a premier sponsor of Highland Renewables.

By John Ross
Kate Forbes at the launch of Highland Renewables in Inverness with Yvonne Crook from Highland Tourism CIC and George Baxter, from GreenPower Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Kate Forbes at the launch of Highland Renewables in Inverness with Yvonne Crook from Highland Tourism CIC and George Baxter, from GreenPower Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Europe’s largest renewable power generator is helping north MSP Kate Forbes go on the road to promote green tourism.

Statkraft is now a premier sponsor for Highland Renewables, a partnership between the tourism and renewables sectors.

The ‘world first’ union, announced in August, aims to address the climate emergency and attract tourists seeking more sustainable destinations.

It will also work to improve community benefit from renewables and try to retain and attract people to the area.

Business and community meetings

Ms Forbes helped launch the initiative at her first official engagement as an ambassador for Highland Tourism Community Interest Company (HTCIC).

Statkraft is providing specific support for the former finance secretary and SNP leadership candidate to host a series of roadshows in the new year.

The events are being held with business and community leaders across the region to discuss growing the Highland economy.

They will involve leaders from renewables and tourism, as well as whisky, heritage and other sectors.

Iain Robertson, head of Stakraft Scotland.

Kate Forbes said: “It is only in working together and having a conversation about how we can grow the Highland economy that our aspirations for prosperity can be met.

“This commitment from Statkraft is very welcome as it ensures that conversation will now go across the region via the roadshows.

“I am delighted to be taking part and excited at the prospect of hearing the thoughts and ideas of business and community leaders.”

Iain Robertson, head of Statkraft Scotland, added: “Bringing together the renewable energy and tourism sectors is a world first and will surely be good for the Highland economy.

Ground-breaking work

“The work being delivered by Highland Tourism CIC is ground-breaking and we’re pleased to be playing our part in making it all happen.”

Yvonne Crook, chair of Highland Tourism CIC, says Statkraft’s commitment guarantees the delivery of the roadshows.

“Business and community leaders will play a key role in the roadshows and we thank Statkraft for their essential support.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Prof Dame Sue Black was involved in the search for Renee and Andrew MacRae in 2004.
‘The bodies have not come home’: Inverness-born forensic expert Sue Black is still troubled…
AMTE Power's factory in Thurso.
Cash-strapped Thurso firm AMTE Power unveils £2.5 million buyout deal
Evelyn, from Newtonmore is supported by her mum and dad Grace and Tom. The family are also given respite care from Chas.
Newtonmore family's Christmas wish for Evelyn
Treeton Steading, a magnificent four-bedroom farmhouse on Moray Firth, is on sale for £950,000. Image: Strutt & Parker
Treeton Steading: Stunning 1880s farmhouse with dream garden, stables, and library on sale
Annabel Thomas, founder and chief executive of Nc'nean Distillery.
West Highland whisky-maker Nc’nean Distillery toasts dram good deal
CR0045655 Susy Macaulay Inverness. Nairn based music industry photographer Marc Marnie who has spent the past 50 years photographing hundreds of musical acts in Scotland from the famous to the unknowns. 7th November '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
From Ringo to Robbie: Nairn photographer's 50 years capturing music legends
A965 road at Stenness.
Orkney police make appeal after two men taken to hospital in 'serious' crash
Workers say they have seen people moving the fences so they can get past.
'We're just doing our job': Rail workers speak out as Bunchrew endures another day…
The entrance to a subsea road tunnel in the Faroe Islands. Faroe Islands. Image: Norconsult
Mike Fergus: Undersea road tunnels would solve so many problems in the north of…
Co-op Stornoway
Stornoway Co-op 'better than ever' as refurbished store with Stag Bakeries to be launched

Conversation