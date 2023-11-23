Tottenham midfielder James Maddison says Aberdeen winner against Rangers remains his favourite goal

Tottenham and England midfielder James Maddison has revealed his winner for Aberdeen against Rangers is his favourite goal of his career to date.

In a Q&A with the Spurs club media, the 27-year-old was asked for his favourite goal of his career to date.

Maddison, who made 17 appearances for the Dons while on loan from Norwich for the first half of the 2016-17 season, opted for his stunning free kick for Aberdeen against Rangers on September 25, 2016.

He said: “I would probably say the goal I scored for Aberdeen when I was on loan as an 18 or 19-year-old against Rangers.

“It was the first time the two sides met in however many years since Rangers had to drop down the leagues and it was the first year they were back in the Scottish Premiership.

“There wass a big rivalry between the two and I scored a last-minute free-kick winner in the 90th minute and we won 2-1.

“That one is just a little bit above the rest because of the whole dynamic as I was only young and that was kind of me putting myself out there so I will go with that one.”

After returning to Norwich from the Dons, Maddison went on to make a reported £20million move to Leicester City in 2018. He won the FA Cup with the Foxes in 2021.

In June, the England international made a £40million move to Tottenham.

The Dons take on Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday.