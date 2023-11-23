Tottenham midfielder James Maddison says Aberdeen winner against Rangers remains his favourite goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tottenham midfielder James Maddison says Aberdeen winner against Rangers remains his favourite goal

In a Q&A with the Spurs club media, the 27-year-old was asked for his favourite goal of his career to date. 

By Danny Law
Aberdeen's James Maddison celebrates scoring against Rangers at Pittodrie.
Tottenham and England midfielder James Maddison has revealed his winner for Aberdeen against Rangers is his favourite goal of his career to date.

Maddison, who made 17 appearances for the Dons while on loan from Norwich for the first half of the 2016-17 season, opted for his stunning free kick for Aberdeen against Rangers on September 25, 2016.

He said: “I would probably say the goal I scored for Aberdeen when I was on loan as an 18 or 19-year-old against Rangers.

“It was the first time the two sides met in however many years since Rangers had to drop down the leagues and it was the first year they were back in the Scottish Premiership.

“There wass a big rivalry between the two and I scored a last-minute free-kick winner in the 90th minute and we won 2-1.

“That one is just a little bit above the rest because of the whole dynamic as I was only young and that was kind of me putting myself out there so I will go with that one.”

After returning to Norwich from the Dons, Maddison went on to make a reported £20million move to Leicester City in 2018. He won the FA Cup with the Foxes in 2021.

In June, the England international made a £40million move to Tottenham.

The Dons take on Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday.

