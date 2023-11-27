Is it the end of the track for the ‘Hogwarts Express’?

It is one of the most magical journeys in Scotland, attracting hundreds of thousands of Harry Potter fans over the years.

But due to rules brought in by the UK’s rail regulator more than 20 years ago, the train may never leave the station again.

West Coast Railway (WCR) – which operates the Jacobite train – is currently locked in a court battle with the Office for Rail and Road (ORR) which insists that the train doors should have a modern central locking system in line with regulations that were put into action two decades ago.

The rules were introduced by the regulator over fears that younger passengers are unfamiliar with the 1950s doors, and that generally doors on this type of train have been found to be unlocked when the train is moving.

The train operator says it would cost £7million to upgrade to a central locking system – a bill which would wipe out its profit for a decade.

Modernisation unaffordable for Jacobite owners

The rules were introduced in 2003 and the Jacobite Express operated with an exemption since 2005, but this expired in June.

An interim extension to the exemption was issued – but it too expired at the end of September.

The ORR published a prohibition order on its website in June, saying WCR was “failing to ensure the health and safety of passengers and crew”.

According to court papers, the cost of replacing the doors is equal to 10 years of profits – and simply unaffordable for the operator.

Speaking to The Times, WCRs commercial manager James Shuttleworth, said: “The challenge is the cost of installing a modern safety system on carriages from a different era.”

He said allocating a steward to four doors, in addition to a “train manager and guard, is enough to ensure the safety of passengers and colleagues”.

‘Hogwarts Express’ owners have judicial review into slamming doors

The operator was granted a judicial review in a bid to keep the traditional slam doors on its 1950s carriages, and a two-day hearing took place last week.

Judgment was reserved and a decision “will be handed down in due course”.

Rail enthusiasts say that there will be challenges to fitting the existing “vacuum-braked stock” with the new central locking system because there is no pressurised air system on the 1950s trains.

Others say a simple magnetic system could be used.

Jacobite Express behind Highlands tourism boom

WCR runs the popular Jacobite Express between Mallaig and Fort William.

The train attracts visitors from across the world and has been behind a tourism boom at Glenfinnan.

The Jacobite train – also known as the Hogwarts Express by fans – was featured in Harry Potter films The Chamber of Secrets and The Prisoner of Azkaban.

On its website, WCR say that the 2024 season will reopen on March 28 although bookings for the journey are not yet open.

WCR has been asked to comment further.