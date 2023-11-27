Is it the end of the track for the ‘Hogwarts Express’?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is it the end of the track for the ‘Hogwarts Express’?

Fort William's Jacobite Express is at the centre of a judicial review into upgrading the carriage doors at a cost of £7million.

By Louise Glen
Hogwarts Express on the Glenfinnan Viaduct
The Jacobite train - also known as the Hogwarts Express by fans - making its way over the Glenfinnan Viaduct. Image: Shutterstock.

It is one of the most magical journeys in Scotland, attracting hundreds of thousands of Harry Potter fans over the years.

But due to rules brought in by the UK’s rail regulator more than 20 years ago, the train may never leave the station again.

West Coast Railway (WCR) – which operates the Jacobite train – is currently locked in a court battle with the Office for Rail and Road (ORR) which insists that the train doors should have a modern central locking system in line with regulations that were put into action two decades ago.

The rules were introduced by the regulator over fears that younger passengers are unfamiliar with the 1950s doors, and that generally doors on this type of train have been found to be unlocked when the train is moving.

The train operator says it would cost £7million to upgrade to a central locking system – a bill which would wipe out its profit for a decade.

Modernisation unaffordable for Jacobite owners

The rules were introduced in 2003 and the Jacobite Express operated with an exemption since 2005, but this expired in June.

An interim extension to the exemption was issued – but it too expired at the end of September.

The ORR published a prohibition order on its website in June, saying WCR was “failing to ensure the health and safety of passengers and crew”.

A member of staff on the Jacobite Steam train leaning out the window, while the train is stationary.
Jacobite steam train Manager, Florence MacLean waves off the train at the delayed start of the new season in July 2020. Image: The Write Stuff.

According to court papers, the cost of replacing the doors is equal to 10 years of profits – and simply unaffordable for the operator.

Speaking to The Times, WCRs commercial manager James Shuttleworth, said: “The challenge is the cost of installing a modern safety system on carriages from a different era.”

 

He said allocating a steward to four doors, in addition to a “train manager and guard, is enough to ensure the safety of passengers and colleagues”.

‘Hogwarts Express’ owners have judicial review into slamming doors

The operator was granted a judicial review in a bid to keep the traditional slam doors on its 1950s carriages, and a two-day hearing took place last week.

Judgment was reserved and a decision “will be handed down in due course”.

Rail enthusiasts say that there will be challenges to fitting the existing “vacuum-braked stock” with the new central locking system because there is no pressurised air system on the 1950s trains.

Others say a simple magnetic system could be used.

Jacobite Express behind Highlands tourism boom

WCR runs the popular Jacobite Express between Mallaig and Fort William.

The train attracts visitors from across the world and has been behind a tourism boom at Glenfinnan.

The Jacobite train – also known as the Hogwarts Express by fans – was featured in Harry Potter films The Chamber of Secrets and The Prisoner of Azkaban.

The Glenfinnan Viaduct is associated with Harry Potter trains after the location was used in the blockbuster films. Image: Roddie Reid.

On its website, WCR say that the 2024 season will reopen on March 28 although bookings for the journey are not yet open.

WCR has been asked to comment further.

 

 

