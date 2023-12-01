Christmas TV show will reveal the man behind the Hebridean Baker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Christmas TV show will reveal the man behind the Hebridean Baker

Coinneach MacLeod - who has become famous worldwide thanks to his TikTok videos - is the star of a "behind the scenes" documentary.

By Bailey Moreton
Coinneach MacLeod. Image: Susie Lowe.
Coinneach MacLeod. Image: Susie Lowe.

Want to know more about the man behind the Hebridean Baker? Well, this Christmas you’ll get your chance.

Coinneach MacLeod – who has become a world-wide sensation after finding fame on TikTok – will bring “his joy” of baking, storytelling and exploring Scotland to TV screens in a new documentary headlining BBC ALBA’s Christmas schedule.

The programme, which goes “behind the scenes” of his life, will air on Christmas Day.

The Hebridean Baker's romkugler sitting out.
The Hebridean Baker’s romkugler. Image: PA Photo/Susie Lowe.

‌‌‌The Isle of Lewis resident has helped spread modern Gaelic and Scottish culture in a series of popular clips that have wracked up 26 million views.

The 49-year-old combines his love of music, baking and Gaelic in his videos, which has resulted in success not only on social media, but also in print.

He boasts the title of ‘Scotland’s bestselling cookbook author’ two years running. He even proudly represented the country in the World Porridge Making Championships 2021 where he took second place.

“Whirlwind” few years for The Hebridean Baker

Speaking previously to the Press & Journal, Mr MacLeod explained how the past few years have been a “whirlwind of experiences”.

He said: “It feels very special that the traditions, tales and recipes of the Hebrides have resonated around the world.

“Life is a whirlwind of experiences and, only recently, I was filming with actors Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd – two of the Hobbits from Lord of the Rings – for their new TV show.”

The show will cover his US book tour and preparation for the launch of his third cookbook, to his work with UEFA/FIFA, his family and home life.

It also captures the creation of his debut Christmas single as one half of the ‘Hogmanay Boys’.

The Hebridean Baker
The Hebridean Baker is also releasing a Christmas single, harnessing singing chops he refined at events like The Royal Mod. Image: Euan Anderson.

The song, released today, is a Gaelic cover of Auld Lang Syne.

He added: “It means a lot to me that I can still see the blackhouse my granny was born in, the bakery, Buth Iain Sheonaidh, that was the centre of life in the village over 100 years ago, and walk on the road my grandfather helped lay.

“I never imagined when I began sharing stories and the secret recipe to my Aunt Bellag’s Clootie Dumpling that I would become an international bestselling author, selling out book tours across the United States.‌”

The Hebridean Baker – Beicear nan Eilean will premiere at 9pm on Christmas Day on BBC Alba.

The Hebridean Baker may be on top of the world, but his feet are firmly on the ground

