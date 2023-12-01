Christmas TV show will reveal the man behind the Hebridean Baker

Want to know more about the man behind the Hebridean Baker? Well, this Christmas you’ll get your chance.

Coinneach MacLeod – who has become a world-wide sensation after finding fame on TikTok – will bring “his joy” of baking, storytelling and exploring Scotland to TV screens in a new documentary headlining BBC ALBA’s Christmas schedule.

The programme, which goes “behind the scenes” of his life, will air on Christmas Day.

‌‌‌The Isle of Lewis resident has helped spread modern Gaelic and Scottish culture in a series of popular clips that have wracked up 26 million views.

The 49-year-old combines his love of music, baking and Gaelic in his videos, which has resulted in success not only on social media, but also in print.

He boasts the title of ‘Scotland’s bestselling cookbook author’ two years running. He even proudly represented the country in the World Porridge Making Championships 2021 where he took second place.

“Whirlwind” few years for The Hebridean Baker

Speaking previously to the Press & Journal, Mr MacLeod explained how the past few years have been a “whirlwind of experiences”.

He said: “It feels very special that the traditions, tales and recipes of the Hebrides have resonated around the world.

“Life is a whirlwind of experiences and, only recently, I was filming with actors Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd – two of the Hobbits from Lord of the Rings – for their new TV show.”

The show will cover his US book tour and preparation for the launch of his third cookbook, to his work with UEFA/FIFA, his family and home life.

It also captures the creation of his debut Christmas single as one half of the ‘Hogmanay Boys’.

The song, released today, is a Gaelic cover of Auld Lang Syne.

He added: “It means a lot to me that I can still see the blackhouse my granny was born in, the bakery, Buth Iain Sheonaidh, that was the centre of life in the village over 100 years ago, and walk on the road my grandfather helped lay.

“I never imagined when I began sharing stories and the secret recipe to my Aunt Bellag’s Clootie Dumpling that I would become an international bestselling author, selling out book tours across the United States.‌”

The Hebridean Baker – Beicear nan Eilean will premiere at 9pm on Christmas Day on BBC Alba.