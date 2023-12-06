There are big changes coming for Highland bins – but the council won’t be cutting back on landfill collections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
There are big changes coming for Highland bins – but the council won’t be cutting back on landfill collections

Food waste bins are being rolled out across the region - and a fresh push to get more people to use them is on the way.

By Stuart Findlay
Landfill collections will still be carried out every fortnight - but the new bins will be smaller.
Major changes to how rubbish is collected in the Highlands are in the pipeline – but plans to cut collections to once every three weeks to save money are not among them.

Highland Council is facing a significant budget gap of between £60m and £70m in 2024-25, prompting a wide-ranging review of the services it is able to offer.

Other councils across the UK – including in neighbouring Argyll and Bute – have reduced refuse collections to once every three weeks to cut costs and encourage recycling.

An extra recycling bin will be introduced to many north households next April.

But landfill bins will still be collected once a fortnight.

They will, however, be significantly smaller as part of a drive to increase the amount of waste that is recycled.

What is changing with Highland bins?

The changes are being funded by a £6.5m investment from the Scottish Government to modernise recycling.

Currently, most households in the north have two bins – a green one for landfill and a blue one for recycling.

From next spring, the green bin will be repurposed for recycling “mixed containers”.

That means plastic bottles, pots, tubs and trays, as well as cans, tins, foil and cartons.

The blue bin will be for recycling paper and card.

Both green and blue bins will soon be used for recycling. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Each of those bins will be emptied once a month.

A new grey bin will be delivered to homes for landfill use. But it’ll be 140 litres instead of the current 240 litres.

For homes which don’t currently have a food waste collection bin it’ll be 180 litres.

A spokesman for Highland Council said: “Refuse collections will remain on a fortnightly frequency.

“The paper and card bin will be collected every four weeks and the plastic, metals and cartons bin will be collected every four weeks – both of which alternate so the recycling collections will also remain on a fortnightly frequency.”

Two in three Inverness households not using food waste bin regularly

Food waste bins are already being used in Inverness – but only by around 35% of households.

Another 14,500 homes will be added to the scheme in Ross and Cromarty next April.

A further 5,500 in Nairn and Auldearn as well as around 3,000 in and around the Inverness area will follow in May.

The council is planning to ramp up its communications on the food waste service to encourage more people to use it.

Councillor Graham MacKenzie, who chairs the communities and place committee that is overseeing the changes, said: “We’re trying to cut down on waste by providing an opportunity for a greater number of people to have these bins.

Councillor Graham Mackenzie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“It’s an attempt to encourage more recycling and less use of landfill. Alongside this, we have a plan to eliminate landfill by 2025.

“What I do know is that in my own area [Dingwall and Seaforth] when people hear about these food waste bins in Inverness, they say ‘why can’t we get one?’

“They would really appreciate one.”

The Scottish Government has placed a ban on all non-household biodegradable waste going to landfill from 2025.

