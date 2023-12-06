Search launched for Alness pensioner seen walking in pyjamas in sub zero temperatures

A major search had been launched after an elderly woman was spotted at 2.30am out walking in pyjamas in Alness.

Concerns have been raised for her welfare after she was seen walking past Market Square in freezing temperatures dressed only in light clothing.

Police, including officers with police dogs, have been conducting searches overnight.

A police spokesman said: “At about 2.30am this morning, we received a report in Alness of an elderly lady in her pyjamas walking past Market Square in the direction towards Morrisons.

“Despite extensive searches – including utilising a police dog – we have been unable to trace the lady.

“We are concerned for her welfare as she was not dressed appropriately for the sub-zero weather conditions overnight.”

If this may have been you or someone you know, please get in touch with Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident ref 0237 of 06/12/2023.

Similarly, if you were in the area around this time and may have seen her, please also get in touch.

