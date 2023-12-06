Search launched for Alness pensioner seen walking in pyjamas in sub zero temperatures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Search launched for Alness pensioner seen walking in pyjamas in sub zero temperatures

Police have been searching overnight after receiving a report of an elderly woman seen at Market Square.

By Louise Glen
Elderly woman in pyjamas seen walking in Alness.
Image: DC Thomson

A major search had been launched after an elderly woman was spotted at 2.30am out walking in pyjamas in Alness.

Concerns have been raised for her welfare after she was seen walking past Market Square in freezing temperatures dressed only in light clothing.

Police, including officers with police dogs, have been conducting searches overnight.

A police spokesman said: “At about 2.30am this morning, we received a report in Alness of an elderly lady in her pyjamas walking past Market Square in the direction towards Morrisons.

“Despite extensive searches – including utilising a police dog – we have been unable to trace the lady.

Elderly woman in Alness seen outside dressed in her pyjamas

“We are concerned for her welfare as she was not dressed appropriately for the sub-zero weather conditions overnight.”

If this may have been you or someone you know, please get in touch with Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident ref 0237 of 06/12/2023.

Similarly, if you were in the area around this time and may have seen her, please also get in touch.

More to follow.

More from Highlands & Islands

6 August 2011: COUNCIL ADVISES HOUSEHOLDERS TO DOUBLE-BAG 'SMELLY' RUBBISH AS UNPOPULAR FORTNIGHTLY BIN COLLECTIONS GO AHEAD. Unpopular fortnightly bin collections introduced to Badenoch & Strathspey in July appear to be taking their toll. These two public bins in Laggan were both over-filled by Saturday evening, with extra bags dumped beside them. The bins are not due to be emptied until Wednesday 10 August. People concerned about offensive smells from unemptied bins have been told by the Highland Council: "Concerns about smells from rotting organic matter can be allayed by sensible bin management and ensuring that such material is double bagged separately from the ‘clean’, ‘non-smelly’ non-recyclable waste rather than throwing everything in the bin together." The introduction of fortnightly bin collections in the area has lead to confusion, with households now having three bins for rubbish, recycling, and garden waste, but a lack of information about when each bin will be collected. The Highland Council's web site publishes a calendar of collection dates, but the dates for Badenoch & Strathspey remain listed as "currently being updated" after several weeks. Picture: Andrew Smith (07746769756)
There are big changes coming for Highland bins - but the council won't be…
Crash on A870 in Shetland
Two vehicles involved in crash on A970 in Shetland
Parents say cold conditions at Castlebay School is affecting learning.
'It's unacceptable': Freezing Barra pupils and staff have to wear jackets in class
A weather warning has been issued for heavy rain. Image: Met Office
Flooding warning issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
Opponents say a golf course would damage protected sites. Image Craig Allardyce
Coul Links golf course planning row: The story so far
The incident happened at a clay pigeon shoot in Argyll.
'Freak accident': Teen seriously injured after being shot at Tarbert firing range
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Locators Picture shows; Wick Sheriff Court. Wick. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 22/07/2022
Jail for Wick taxi operator this Christmas if fraud victim not repaid
The Edinbane Inn. Image: ASG Commercial.
Room for a new owner?: Skye's Edinbane Inn on the market for under £1…
inverness man arrested arned with a knife police scotland officer uniform
Man named following fatal crash in Caithness
This weekend will be cold and frosty according to the Met Office. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Schools shut across north and north-east as temperatures plunge to -12.5C on one of…