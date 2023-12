The A9 Inverness to Thurso road has been closed just south of Thurso due to an early morning crash.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning, however, it is yet unknown how many vehicles are involved.

Emergency services have been deployed to the scene, just one mile south of Thurso near the Weydale junction of the A9.

Police have closed the road in both directions and are advising motorists to seek alternative routes.

More as we get it.